Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions: Bidding Now Open for Inaugural Live Auction with RM Sotheby’s During Arizona Car Week

For the first time ever, real estate will be offered live alongside rare and collectible automobiles as part of RM Sotheby’s 27th annual car auction.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that bidding is officially open for marquee real estate offerings as part of the firm’s inaugural live auction with RM Sotheby’s, as—for the first time ever—the global leading auction houses come together to gavel real estate alongside rare and collectible automobiles at this historic auction. The sale showcases a tailored selection of Sotheby’s International Realty car collector properties in Scottsdale and Tucson that will gavel live during the premier sale of Arizona Car Week as part of RM Sotheby’s 27th annual car auction.

Bidding has commenced via the Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions online marketplace and will close live on 23 January at the Arizona Biltmore in Scottsdale on RM Sotheby’s prestigious auction stage.

“Debuting on RM Sotheby’s auction stage at Arizona Car Week marks a defining moment for Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions as we continue to elevate the standard of the luxury real estate auction experience,” stated Krystal Aeby, President of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “This collaboration underscores the confidence placed in our platform to seamlessly connect sellers with discerning buyers who recognize the distinct qualities of each property, achieving unmatched results in record time, and we look forward to the live auction.”

Featured in the sale:

13845 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, Arizona

Listed at $4.5 million. Referred by Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty

Current High Bid: US$2.45 million

Located at the prominent intersection of Scottsdale and Thunderbird Roads, this unique commercial property features a unique Mediterranean-style exterior and offers an unmatched opportunity in the heart of Scottsdale. Originally built in 1985, the building was thoroughly updated in 2009, and the front exterior of the property was redone in 2017. Encompassing a 5,127 square-foot building on half an acre, the property is located on prime road frontage of 167 feet along Scottsdale Road directly north of the entrance to Scottsdale Municipal Airport. Located minutes from high-end shopping, dining, office, and retail spaces and offering prime visibility and accessibility, the property is less than two miles from Scottsdale Quarter and Kierland Commons, both premier retail destinations featuring luxury brands, fine dining, and entertainment options. Its proximity to major roadways and a Tesla Supercharger station underscores its appeal to a modern, dynamic clientele. Whether utilized for office, retail, or showroom purposes, this property stands as a rare gem in Scottsdale's thriving real estate market.

5201 North Hacienda Del Sol Road, Tucson, Arizona

Listed for $6.5 million by Thalia Kyriakis of Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty

Current High Bid: US$3.3 million

Eleven Arches, also known as the Grace Mansion and built for shipping heiress Louise N. Grace, stands as a testament to timeless elegance in Tucson's prestigious Catalina Foothills. This 1936 Josias Joesler masterpiece, meticulously restored over eight years and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, offers an unparalleled living experience across 15,502 square feet for historic grandeur and modern luxury. The main residence, crafted with 24-inch mud adobe walls, features three bedrooms with potential for a fourth, while three versatile guest casitas provide additional accommodations. Light-filled interiors showcase platinum-grade Gypsum plaster walls and exquisite Italian lime-marbled dust plaster in the formal dining room. The estate's grounds span over four acres with breezeways, patios, and lush grounds, presenting panoramic city views, resort-style amenities, and space for grand-scale entertaining. A resort-style pool, art collector-worthy gallery system, and thoughtfully preserved architectural details create an extraordinary sanctuary with prestige and timeless elegance.

Day two of Arizona Car Week sales will continue on 24 January at the Andaz Scottsdale Resort with a tailored selection of car collector properties selling to the most discerning automobile connoisseurs in the world. Click here to view the day two properties, available for bidding soon.

Images may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. All photo credits should be provided to Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions.

Properties are available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreements. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About RM Sotheby’s

RM Sotheby’s is the world’s largest collector car auction house by total sales. With over 40 years of proven results in the collector car industry, RM’s vertically integrated range of services, from auctions (live and online) and private sales to estate planning and financial services, coupled with an expert team of Car Specialists and an international footprint, provide an unsurpassed level of service to the global collector car market. RM Sotheby’s is currently responsible for six of the top ten most valuable motor cars ever sold at auction.

