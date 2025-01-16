PHOTO GALLERY: Army Reserve Soldiers participate in airborne, civil affairs training

Army Reserve Soldiers participate in airborne, civil affairs training U.S Army Reserve paratrooper Lt. Col. Albert Bryant, commander of 450th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne), 360th Civil Affairs Brigade (Airborne), 352nd Civil Affairs Command, holds his static line while practicing door exiting procedures in a mock C-130 at Fort Walker, Virginia, Sept. 14, 2024. Pre-jump training ensures paratroopers are prepared and equipped to perform an airborne jump. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Dominique Cox)

