New Hampshire Emerging Technologies Caucus Announces First Meeting

CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New Hampshire State Legislature Emerging Technologies Caucus is pleased to announce its organizational meeting.Date: Friday, January 24Time: 1:30 PM EST (1 hour)Location: McAuliffe-Shephard Discovery Center , 2 Institute Drive, Concord, NH 03301The Emerging Technologies Caucus is a bipartisan, bicameral group within the New Hampshire State Legislature committed to fostering a techno-optimist approach toward emerging technologies. Its mission is to educate policymakers, support workforce development, and safeguard consumer interests, all while promoting responsible innovation.Key Initiatives:• Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: Promoting the adoption and ethical use of AI technologies• Blockchain Technology: Exploring applications and regulatory frameworks for blockchain• Advanced Nuclear and Clean Energy: Supporting the development of small modular reactors (SMRs) and other clean energy technologies• Government Efficiency: Enhancing public sector services through innovative technology adoption• Consumer Data Privacy and Cybersecurity: Advocating for best practices to protect consumer information• STEM Education and Workforce Development: Encouraging educational initiatives to prepare a skilled workforce• Technology Entrepreneurship and Economic Growth: Supporting startups and economic policies that drive technological innovation"As technological advancements accelerate, it's imperative that New Hampshire's economy adapts to remain competitive," said Rep. Keith Ammon (R-New Boston), a founding member of the Emerging Technologies Caucus. "Our goal is to harness the potential of emerging technologies to drive growth and ensure thoughtful governance that maximizes societal and economic benefits."The organizational meeting will feature discussions on the Caucus' mission, upcoming initiatives, and opportunities for collaboration among policymakers, industry leaders, and academics.Website: https://emergingtechnh.org/

