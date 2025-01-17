PRP Labs Now Offering Advanced Plasma Protein Concentrating Kit for Enhanced Tissue Regeneration

Plasma-Protein-Concentrating-Kit PRP Labs Logo

CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRP Labs is proud to announce the availability of its new Emcyte Plasma Protein Concentrating Kit, the FC60-Pure Plasma Ultrafiltration System 60mL - Our protein filter effectively concentrates growth factors and other beneficial proteins, such as Alpha-2 Macroglobulin (A2M), to enhance the therapeutic potential of treatments. offering an impressive ≥6x concentration, essential for tissue protection and regeneration.The FC60-Pure kit utilizes the advanced CORE™ Ultrafiltration System developed by EmCyte Corporation, allowing healthcare professionals to concentrate platelet-poor plasma proteins directly at the point of care. This streamlined process enables an efficient and effective approach to enhancing the body’s natural healing mechanisms, making it a valuable tool in a variety of medical and therapeutic applications.Key Features of the FC60-Pure Plasma Ultrafiltration System:≥6x Concentration of proteins: The system provides a highly concentrated solution of proteins, optimizing its protective properties for tissue regeneration.Natural Blood Component: The largest non-immunoglobulin protein in plasma, is naturally synthesized in the liver and produced by various cells including macrophages, fibroblasts, and adrenocortical cells, making it essential for protecting tissues from destructive proteins.Advanced Ultrafiltration Technology: The CORE™ Ultrafiltration System delivers a direct, efficient method for concentrating plasma proteins from small sample sizes, ensuring high-quality results for clinicians and patients alike.Comprehensive Kit Components: The kit includes all necessary syringes and accessories to ensure a complete, ready-to-use solution for medical professionals at the point of care.Applications:The FC60-Pure - Protein Fibrinogen Concentrate is designed for use in medical and therapeutic applications where protein concentration and tissue protection are critical. Whether used for injury recovery, regenerative medicine, or various other therapeutic needs, the kit provides clinicians with a powerful tool for optimizing patient outcomes."At PRP Labs, we are committed to advancing the field of regenerative medicine, and the FC60-Pure Plasma Ultrafiltration System represents the next step in offering healthcare providers an efficient, high-quality solution to support tissue healing and regeneration," said Daniel Zengel, CEO at PRP Labs.For more information on the FC60-Pure Plasma Ultrafiltration System and to inquire about purchasing, please visit our website or contact us directly at (858) 933-1647.About PRP LabsPRP Labs is a leading provider of innovative solutions for regenerative medicine. By offering advanced technology and high-quality products, PRP Labs assists healthcare professionals to provide effective treatments that support optimal healing and improved patient outcomes.

PURE TWO CORE Protein Rich PRP 60mL

Legal Disclaimer:

