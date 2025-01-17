Media List Introduces Affordable Media Contact Lists to Streamline Press Release Distribution Strategy

MediaList.com offers media contact lists starting at just $9.99!

ID, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Media List , a provider of media outreach solutions, announces an expanded offering of affordable, high-quality media contact lists designed to help businesses, organizations, and individuals connect with journalists and media outlets more effectively. By offering cost-friendly access to thousands of media contacts throughout the United States, Media List aims to simplify the process of building relationships with the press and earning valuable coverage.“We believe that good media outreach should be affordable for everyone,” said R.T., Sr. Customer Specialist at Media List. “Our goal is to help people connect with journalists without breaking the bank. That’s why we’ve created a solution that delivers high-quality contacts at such a low cost.”With packages starting at $9.99 for one media outlet and additional contacts at $0.25 each, Media List offers a level of affordability and flexibility not commonly available in conventional distribution services. This cost-effective approach makes it easier for small businesses, nonprofits, and individuals to tailor outreach efforts according to their specific needs and budgets.By centralizing over 30,000 media professionals and thousands of outlets in one platform, Media List streamlines the often time-consuming process of verifying journalist details and researching relevant publications. Instead of casting a wide net, users can focus on journalists and outlets aligned with their news angle, a strategy that may increase the likelihood of coverage and build better relationships with the media.According to industry data, earned media often enjoys more credibility than paid advertising, which makes targeted outreach an invaluable tool for raising awareness and establishing trust with consumers. For smaller entities operating with limited budgets or staff, Media List’s direct, customizable platform can help save hours of research and cut costs compared to traditional press release distribution services.About Media ListMedia List is dedicated to empowering users—ranging from startups and nonprofits to large enterprises—with timely and verified media contact lists. By offering affordable packages and a straightforward platform for connecting with journalists across the United States, Media List supports organizations in achieving impactful earned media results.To learn more about Media List and its services, visit https://medialist.com

