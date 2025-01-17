Specialty Lighting Industries, Inc. appoints two new industry veterans to drive growth and strengthen market position

David LaVigna - Vice President of Product Innovation and Marketing Elizabeth “Lizzie” Solms - National Director of Business Development and Specifier Relations.

Specialty Lighting Industries, Inc. (SLI) is thrilled to announce the appointment of David LaVigna and Elizabeth “Lizzie” Solms to its leadership team:

OCEAN CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Specialty Lighting Industries, Inc. (SLI) is thrilled to announce the appointment of two industry veterans to its leadership team: David LaVigna - Vice President of Product Innovation and Marketing and Elizabeth “Lizzie” Solms as the company’s new National Director of Business Development and Specifier Relations.

David LaVigna will serve as SLI’s Vice President of Product Innovation and Marketing effective immediately. With 30 years of lighting industry expertise, David brings a distinctive blend of project design, product design, and executive leadership to SLI. His proven track record and recognition as a top industry subject matter expert are reflected in his ability to lead and inspire teams, having positively impacted hundreds of colleagues over his career. In his new role, David will expand his creative influence into downlights, slots, and “center of the space” lighting, collaborating with SLI’s exceptional engineering and marketing teams to push boundaries in product and marketing innovation.

“As the lighting industry evolves with advancements in technology and sustainability, SLI remains committed to staying ahead of the curve,” said Awi Salomon, COO of SLI. “David’s leadership will strengthen our foundation and guide us toward a future where sustainability, AI integration, lighting equality, and the needs of the design community take center stage.”

Elizabeth “Lizzie” Solms has been named the new National Director of Business Development and Specifier Relations. Bringing 15 years of lighting industry experience, Lizzie joins SLI with a proven track record of driving growth and building strong client relationships. In her role, she will lead the newly established Business Development division, focusing on expanding SLI’s market presence and strengthening connections with specifiers and clients across North America.

“This new role is a key part of our vision for the future as we prepare SLI for the next 30 years of innovation and excellence,” said Awi Salomon, COO of SLI. “Lizzie’s expertise, energy, and collaborative approach make her a perfect fit for our team. We are thrilled to have her on board and confident she will make a significant impact.”

As SLI enters its 31st year of delivering cutting-edge lighting solutions, the company continues to invest in visionary talent to build upon its legacy of excellence and innovation. “Please join us in welcoming David and Lizzie, these two appointments are another step in rounding out our leadership team, aligned with our strategic plans for innovation and growth. We look forward to a vibrant year ahead,” Salomon added.

