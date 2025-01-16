Governor Newsom extends state property tax deadlines for LA firestorm communities until April 2026

The Governor’s executive order:

Suspends until April 10, 2026, certain state tax laws that impose penalties, costs, and interest for late payments of property taxes due in calendar year 2025.

Suspends certain additional state tax laws requiring the filing of various property tax statements.

Applies to properties in ZIP codes 90019, 90041, 90049, 90066, 90265, 90272, 90290, 90402, 91001, 91040, 91104, 91106, 91107, 93535, or 93536.

A copy of the executive order can be found here.

In addition to the immediate and automatic relief provided by the Governor’s executive order, property owners may seek disaster relief to have property destroyed or damaged in the fires reassessed, and property taxes adjusted downward, based on its current state, by filing a claim with the Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office within 12 months from the date the property was damaged or destroyed.

Property owners may also seek further suspension of penalties and interest, for up to four years, by submitting a Penalty Cancellation Request Form with the Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector.

State’s all-in response

California has launched a historic all-in response to the firestorms in Los Angeles, helping to support recovery efforts, rebuilding of infrastructure, and assistance to victims.

California quickly mobilized more than 16,800 personnel including firefighters, guard servicemembers, highway patrol officers and transportation teams to support the ongoing firefight. These response efforts include more than 2,000 pieces of firefighting equipment, including 1,480+ engines, 80+ aircraft, 220+ dozers and 210+ water tenders to aid in putting out the fires.

On Tuesday, January 7, Governor Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency and subsequently issued the first of a number of executive orders to support communities affected by the ongoing fires. The next day, President Biden quickly approved Governor Newsom’s request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support ongoing response efforts. The state also received continued federal assistance to combat the Hurst, Eaton, and Palisades Fires.

A full list of actions the Governor has taken in response to the Los Angeles Fire can be found here.

Get help today

Californians can go to CA.gov/LAfires – a hub for information and resources from state, local and federal government.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses from wildfires in Los Angeles County can apply for disaster assistance: