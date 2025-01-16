“Travels with Darley: Revolutionary Road Trips” Delaware Episode to Air

Darley Newman at the Grand Opera House in Wilmington, DE.

WILMINGTON, Del. – On Saturday, Feb. 1, “Travels with Darley: Delaware Revolutionary Road Trip” will air at 10 a.m. on Philadelphia WHYY. Darley Newman, six-time Emmy Award-nominated Host and Executive Producer of the show Travels with Darley, worked alongside the Delaware Tourism Office and Greater Wilmington Convention and Visitors Bureau to create this episode.

This Travels with Darley sub-series explores sites related to the American Revolution to honor the upcoming 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States in 2026. Throughout this season of Travels with Darley, experts share history and lesser-known stories of the Revolutionary War with viewers.

“We are always looking for ways to market Delaware as a premier destination to travelers around the country. Working with Travels with Darley gives us the opportunity to showcase the history of our state alongside our great restaurants, beautiful scenery

Darley Newman in Historic New Castle in Delaware.

and unique attractions to audiences across a range of TV stations and streaming networks,” said Jessica Welch, director of the Delaware Tourism Office. “With our nation’s 250th anniversary celebration taking place in 2026, the ‘Revolutionary Road Trip’ episode highlights Delaware’s important role as the First State and invites visitors to explore our storied past.”

Filming for the Delaware-based episode took place in April of 2024 and included locations in all three of Delaware’s counties. With an itinerary proposed by the Delaware Tourism Office and Greater Wilmington Convention and Visitors Bureau, Newman explored popular and historic sites in Delaware.

“In New Castle County, Newman tasted her first glass of mead at Liquid Alchemy Beverages, learned about the civil war hospital that once stood on the site of the Grand Opera House, walked in the footsteps of Delaware’s founders in Historic New Castle and more,” said Jen Boes, Executive Director of the Greater Wilmington Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We are thrilled to have been a part of this experience and look forward to watching the episode.”

In Kent County, filming locations included Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, John Dickinson Plantation, The Old State House and John Bell House. A visit to Sussex County included stops at Nanticoke Indian Museum and Zwaanendael Museum.

The episode can also be viewed on Feb. 22 at 5 p.m. on NJ and NYC PBS, Feb. 22 at 3:30 p.m. on Washington DC WETA and March 22 at 2 p.m. on Maryland Public TV.

Darley Newman at The Old State House in Dover, DE.

Emmy Award-nominated Travels with Darley takes viewers on U.S. and international adventures with a focus on the history, food, nature, and art that reflects diverse cultures and traditions. The series started on Verizon Digital and PBS and is also now available on PBS and streaming networks around the world, including on Create TV, Ovation TV’s JOURNY, Amazon Prime and Wondrium. The series was created by Darley Newman, the creator, producer and host of Emmy Award-winning “Equitrekking” series and “Look Up”.

The Delaware Tourism Office, a division of the Delaware Division of Small Business, promotes tourism and economic growth in Delaware. For more information, visit the official Delaware Tourism website at www.visitdelaware.com or call toll-free at 866-284-7483.

The Greater Wilmington Convention & Visitors Bureau (visitwilmingtonde.com) is a nonprofit organization founded in 1978, chartered by the Governor of Delaware, the New Castle County Executive and the Mayor of Wilmington. Its mission is to serve as the community’s customer-focused destination marketing organization, generating economic growth through leisure travel and meetings development.

For additional photos, visit this link.

Media Contact:

Allyson Ennis

Allyson.Ennis@Delaware.gov