NEWS RELEASE – Second Missing Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center Inmate Returned to Custody, Third Inmate Remains Missing
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION
KA ‘OIHANA HOʻOMALU KALAIMA A HOʻOPONOPONO OLA
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
TOMMY JOHNSON
DIRECTOR
KA LUNA HO‘OKELE
SECOND MISSING HAWAIʻI COMMUNITY CORRECTIONAL CENTER INMATE RETURNED TO CUSTODY, THIRD INMATE REMAINS MISSING
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
January 15, 2025
HONOLULU — Inmate Kawai J. Pomroy, one of three inmates who left the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center (HCCC) Hale Nani site without permission on Hawaiʻi Island in December 2024 has been returned to custody at HCCC.
Park rangers at the Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park apprehended Pomroy, 41 within the national park Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 14, 2025.
Pomroy was charged with second-degree escape, first-degree theft (motor vehicle) and first-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle. In addition to those charges, Pomroy was also arrested and charged for a HCCC warden’s arrest warrant for a furlough violation.
The Hawaiʻi County Police Department arrested inmate Joseph C. Fernandez, 36, at the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision in the Kaʻu District Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024.
Inmate Clyde T. Loa, 31, remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.
The three men were reported missing from Hale Nani Friday, Dec. 13, 2024. A Hale Nani employee’s vehicle was also discovered missing around the same time Hale Nani staff reported the three inmates missing.
Police located the employee’s vehicle at Ocean View Estates on Dec. 18, 2024.
Loa is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs approximately 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is serving time for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle and unauthorized possession of confidential information.
Anyone with information on Loa’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Sheriffs Division at 808-586-1352.
L-R: Kawai J. Pomroy (returned to custody), Clyde T. Loa (at large) and Joseph C. Fernandez (returned to custody).
# # #
Media Contact:
Rosemarie Bernardo
Public Information Officer
Hawai‘i Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation
Office: 808-587-1358
Cell: 808-683-5507
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://dcr.hawaii.gov
