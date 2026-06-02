News Release – DOH Alerts Public About Champion Foods Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread, Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

KENNETH S. FINK, M.D., MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

DOH ALERTS PUBLIC ABOUT CHAMPION FOODS MOTOR CITY PIZZA CO. 5 CHEESE BREAD, DUE TO POSSIBLE SALMONELLA CONTAMINATION

26-059

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 2, 2026

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch (FDB) is alerting residents to a recall of Champion Foods LLC Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread, due to possible Salmonella contamination. The recalled product uses milk powder as a seasoning blend ingredient, which was recently recalled by supplier California Dairies, Inc.

The recalled product was distributed in single and two packs to supermarkets and retailers nationwide, including Target and Walmart locations in Hawai‘i. The DOH FDB is following up with local stores to ensure that the recalled product is no longer available for sale. The recalled product can be identified by the UPC code and sell-by date printed in black on the front label. The recalled product information is as follows:

Product Name UPC Code Sell-By Dates Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread

Single Pack 8 70375 00511 1 2/4/2027, 2/5/2027, 2/23/2027, 2/24/2027, 3/9/2027, 3/10/2027, 3/17/2027, 3/18/2027, 3/24/2027, 3/25/2027, 4/7/2027, 4/8/2027, 4/20/2027, 4/21/2027 Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread

Two Pack 8 70375 00509 8 2/3/2027, 2/4/2027, 2/24/2027, 2/25/2027, 3/10/2027, 3/11/2027, 3/18/2027, 3/25/2027

Healthy people infected with Salmonella may experience symptoms including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. In some cases, Salmonella infection can lead to more serious but rare conditions, such as arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation and urinary tract symptoms. Children, older adults and individuals with compromised immune systems are at greater risk of severe illness.

Anyone experiencing symptoms after consuming the recalled product should contact their healthcare provider immediately. To date, there have been no reports of illness or adverse events attributed to the recalled product.

[email protected] The FDB advises consumers to verify if they purchased the recalled product by comparing the UPC code and sell-by dates listed above with markings on the front label. If verified, consumers should not consume this product. Consumers may contact Champion Foods LLC directly via email atfor additional recall information.

Representative images of the recalled product are displayed below:

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