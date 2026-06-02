News Release – DOH Alerts Public About Champion Foods Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread, Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO
KENNETH S. FINK, M.D., MGA, MPH
DIRECTOR
KA LUNA HOʻOKELE
DOH ALERTS PUBLIC ABOUT CHAMPION FOODS MOTOR CITY PIZZA CO. 5 CHEESE BREAD, DUE TO POSSIBLE SALMONELLA CONTAMINATION
26-059
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
June 2, 2026
HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch (FDB) is alerting residents to a recall of Champion Foods LLC Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread, due to possible Salmonella contamination. The recalled product uses milk powder as a seasoning blend ingredient, which was recently recalled by supplier California Dairies, Inc.
The recalled product was distributed in single and two packs to supermarkets and retailers nationwide, including Target and Walmart locations in Hawai‘i. The DOH FDB is following up with local stores to ensure that the recalled product is no longer available for sale. The recalled product can be identified by the UPC code and sell-by date printed in black on the front label. The recalled product information is as follows:
|
Product Name
|
UPC Code
|
Sell-By Dates
|
Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread
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8 70375 00511 1
|
2/4/2027, 2/5/2027, 2/23/2027, 2/24/2027, 3/9/2027, 3/10/2027, 3/17/2027, 3/18/2027, 3/24/2027, 3/25/2027, 4/7/2027, 4/8/2027, 4/20/2027, 4/21/2027
|
Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread
|
8 70375 00509 8
|
2/3/2027, 2/4/2027, 2/24/2027, 2/25/2027, 3/10/2027, 3/11/2027, 3/18/2027, 3/25/2027
Healthy people infected with Salmonella may experience symptoms including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. In some cases, Salmonella infection can lead to more serious but rare conditions, such as arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation and urinary tract symptoms. Children, older adults and individuals with compromised immune systems are at greater risk of severe illness.
Anyone experiencing symptoms after consuming the recalled product should contact their healthcare provider immediately. To date, there have been no reports of illness or adverse events attributed to the recalled product.
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