SkillsetGroup Celebrates Grand Opening of New Santa Ana Corporate Office

SkillsetGroup executives, employees, and local officials hold up the ceremonial ribbon and scissors for the ribbon cutting ceremony. Clint Armstrong, CEO, and Jose Baca, CMO, standing in front of a mic outside of the new SkillsetGroup corporate office after giving remarks at the ribbon cutting ceremony. SkillsetGroup executives and employees gather for a photo in front of the new office's sign after the ribbon cutting.

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Welcomes Local Leaders and Community Partners

We started this company in a music studio in a garage and to now have this office and be able to serve the area in this way is a massive milestone for us and our local community.” — Clint Armstrong, CEO and Founder

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SkillsetGroup , a regional leader in staffing and workforce solutions , proudly held the grand opening of its new corporate office in Santa Ana on January 15th. Located just off the 55 freeway in Orange County, this expansion marks a major milestone for the company, which has been serving the region for nearly 12 years.To commemorate the occasion, the ribbon cutting ceremony brought together notable guests, including representatives from the Santa Ana Chamber of Commerce and officials from local, state, and federal offices. Dignitaries included members of the offices of the Mayor of Santa Ana, California Assemblymember Avelino Valencia, and U.S. Congressman Lou Correa. Their presence underscored the importance of strong partnerships between SkillsetGroup and the broader Santa Ana business community."This expansion reflects our strong history of commitment to fostering growth with local businesses while supporting the communities of the Orange County region," said [CEO/Founder, Clint Armstrong]. "We started this company in a music studio in a garage and to now have this office and be able to serve the area in this way is a massive milestone for us and our local community."Guests at the event included a diverse group of partners, local business leaders, and community members. Attendees toured the new office space, discussed future business opportunities, and celebrated SkillsetGroup's role in enhancing workforce collaboration across industries.Key Highlights of the Event:-Formal ribbon cutting led by SkillsetGroup leadership and Santa Ana chamber representatives-Special messages of support from local and state officials-Networking opportunities for business leaders and community membersSkillsetGroup’s new corporate office serves as a hub for the company’s staffing solutions, which cater to a broad range of industries across the Southwest and greater US with satellite offices across Southern California and Texas. By matching businesses with skilled professionals, SkillsetGroup plays a vital role in addressing workforce needs while ensuring companies can scale efficiently.SkillsetGroup looks forward to continuing its partnership with the Santa Ana community and supporting local businesses in their pursuit of growth. The company aims to remain a trusted staffing provider, helping organizations find talent that drives success long-term.About SkillsetGroup - SkillsetGroup is a premier staffing agency dedicated to matching top talent with businesses across a range of industries. With nearly 12 years of experience, the company is known for its personalized approach to workforce solutions, enabling employers to overcome challenges and meet their goals efficiently.For additional information or to learn more about SkillsetGroup’s services, please visit www.skillsetgroup.com or contact Steven Nuckles at snuckles@skillsetgroup.com.

