National Aboriginal Hockey Championships Unveils Logo for 2025 Tournament

Logo showcases work of local Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc artist Kel-c Jules.

Art connects people, and I hope this design inspires every individual who sees it to reach new heights, just as hockey players do every time they step onto the ice.” — Kel-c Jules

KAMLOOPS, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Kamloops Sports Council and the Aboriginal Sport Circle are thrilled to announce the unveiling of the official logo for the 2025 National Aboriginal Hockey Championships (NAHC), created by noted local Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc artist, Kel-c Jules. The stunning design reflects the deep cultural roots and the spirit of resilience that define both the championships and the Tk̓emlúps community.Selected for her exceptional talent and dedication to community representation, Jules designed a logo that embodies the unity and transformation experienced by athletes on and off the ice. Each element in the design carries rich symbolism:Blue Circle: Representing the sky and rivers, it underscores the life-sustaining water cycle and teamwork, essential both in nature and hockey.Eagles in the Sky: Messengers of knowledge and spirit, they symbolize the importance of harmony and self-awareness in soaring to new heights.Hoodoos of Tk̓emlúps: Iconic natural landmarks that signify rebirth and transformation, mirroring the growth of hockey players throughout their seasons.Ambiguous Player Silhouettes: A deliberate choice to make the logo relatable to all individuals, celebrating inclusivity in sport.“To have the privilege to create artwork for the 2025 NAHC is an honour,” says the artist. “Art connects people, and I hope this design inspires every individual who sees it to reach new heights, just as hockey players do every time they step onto the ice.”Jules, a graduate of Thompson Rivers University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts, brings a fresh perspective to the intersection of traditional and digital art. Her inspiration comes from the land, the Secwépemc heritage, and local artistic influences, including celebrated creators like Roy Henry Vickers and Raven Dave.The unveiling marks the first step in celebrating the journey to the 2025 NAHC, set to take place in Kamloops, proudly hosted by Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc. Known as Canada's Tournament Capital, Kamloops offers an ideal setting for the championships, with its central location, welcoming community, and a deep commitment to fostering cultural pride and athletic excellence.To learn more about the artist and her exceptional body of work, visit kelcjulesart.ca About the NAHCThe National Aboriginal Hockey Championships provide a premier forum for elite Indigenous hockey players from across Canada to showcase their talent, while also promoting cultural unity and pride. Read more about this landmark sporting event at the official NAHC website

