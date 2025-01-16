Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,174 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,084 in the last 365 days.

TxDOT preps for second round of winter weather

Jan. 16, 2025

AUSTIN — Another cold snap is headed for Texas, and TxDOT crews are working days in advance of the storm to prepare.

In a flurry of activity, crews across the state started pretreating roads as early as Wednesday ahead of a possible second round of brutally cold temperatures next week.

TxDOT crews are applying a brine solution to help prevent ice from sticking on roads. The timing of pretreating operations vary depending on the area, but crews in multiple parts of the state are working to make sure everything is ready in advance of the storm.

Over the next few days, TxDOT will be monitoring the forecast and preparing for potential winter weather. Visit drivetexas.org for the latest information on road conditions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TxDOT preps for second round of winter weather

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more