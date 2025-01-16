TxDOT preps for second round of winter weather

Jan. 16, 2025

AUSTIN — Another cold snap is headed for Texas, and TxDOT crews are working days in advance of the storm to prepare.

In a flurry of activity, crews across the state started pretreating roads as early as Wednesday ahead of a possible second round of brutally cold temperatures next week.

TxDOT crews are applying a brine solution to help prevent ice from sticking on roads. The timing of pretreating operations vary depending on the area, but crews in multiple parts of the state are working to make sure everything is ready in advance of the storm.

Over the next few days, TxDOT will be monitoring the forecast and preparing for potential winter weather. Visit drivetexas.org for the latest information on road conditions.