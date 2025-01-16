Saskatchewan Technology Fund Sees Double the Funding for Second Intake

CANADA, January 16 - Released on January 16, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is excited to announce the second intake of the Technology Fund, with more than $50 million available to help Saskatchewan industries reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

"On the heels of the success of the first intake, I am proud to announce that the second intake of the Saskatchewan Technology Fund will see double the amount of funding available," Environment Minister Travis Keisig said. "This significant increase reflects our government's dedication to supporting Saskatchewan industries as they lead the way in emissions reduction and innovation."

During the first intake, the Technology Fund provided more than $25 million to 13 projects, which are projected to reduce more than 4.5 million tonnes of CO2e emissions, attract approximately $277 million in private-sector investment, and unlock nearly five million gigajoules of energy savings. Successful proposals from the first intake included projects from Whitecap Resources Inc. and Batex.

"Whitecap is deeply grateful to the Saskatchewan government for their invaluable support and funding for our proposed gas conservation project in the Swift Current area," Whitecap Resources Inc. Operations Manager Bradley Jennings said. "This investment, through the first intake of the provincial Technology Fund, reflects a strong commitment to reducing emissions while fostering economic growth. By driving sustainability and creating opportunities, this initiative demonstrates how environmental responsibility and economic prosperity can go hand in hand."

"Baytex greatly appreciates the efforts of the Government of Saskatchewan to engage and collaborate on pragmatic and meaningful efforts to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions," Baytex Director of Sustainability & Business Intelligence Laureen Luross said. "The Saskatchewan Technology Fund grant we have received supports our investment in activities designed to reduce GHG and methane emission from our operations. We look forward to continuing this productive relationship into the future."

The second intake will provide even more opportunities for industries to take advantage of the program to implement cutting-edge projects that reduce emissions, improve energy efficiency and ensure industries and jobs stay in Saskatchewan.

Successful applicants who pass the expressions of interest phase will be invited to submit full project proposals. The project proposals will be evaluated by third-party technical and financial experts for emissions reductions, technical and financial feasibility and potential environmental and socio-economic benefits. Projects selected for funding will be announced later in 2025. Regulated emitters interested in applying can visit Saskatchewan.ca/Tech-Fund for details on eligibility and application guidelines.

"The Technology Fund will continue to keep our province competitive on the global stage, while creating jobs and empowering local communities," Keisig said.

The Saskatchewan Technology Fund is a key component of the province's Output-Based Performance Standards (OBPS) program, a made-in-Saskatchewan solution designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while protecting jobs, families and businesses. The fund supports industry-driven projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and strengthen Saskatchewan's economic competitiveness. Provincial programs like the Technology Fund ensure industries and jobs stay in Saskatchewan.

