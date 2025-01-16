Parliament on Nyanga Terminus shooting

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Ian Cameron, is alarmed by reports that authorities were aware of increased tensions that led to the shooting at the Nyanga Terminus. Media reports suggest that officials knew to expect a deadly shooting at Nyanga taxi rank.

“If the reports are true, the South African Police Service (SAPS) senior management should have put adequate measures in place to prevent the shooting. Intelligence-based information is only helpful if it is acted upon to prevent the commission of criminal acts. It is necessary for the SAPS to introspect on how they can improve functionality and effectiveness of its operations,” Mr Cameron said.

The committee has since its inception emphasised the need for a well-resourced and efficient intelligence service within the SAPS. Any further delays in reinvigorating the intelligence services open up the country to wanton crime and freedom to commit crime with impunity. “The committee will ensure that SAPS managers are held accountable,” Mr Cameron emphasised.

While the Chairperson acknowledged that the SAPS acted with some speed to prevent further loss of life, the reports that the threat was anticipated means more could have been done to prevent the incident and the loss of life. The fact that the shooting incident happened in a crowded and busy transport hub negates the police action that was undertaken.

