Nani Moon Meadery, Hawai‘i’s First Meadery, introduces a unique Turnkey Business for Expansion

Founder and Mazer Stephanie Krieger Nani Moon Meadery Logo The Nani Moon Mead Collection

Join us in celebrating the rich flavors of Hawai‘i and taking Nani Moon Meadery to new heights!

KAPAA, HI, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nani Moon Meadery, Hawai‘i’s first meadery established in 2008, presents a unique opportunity for prospective investors to elevate this pioneering brand to the next level.

Mead, recognized as the world’s oldest alcoholic beverage, is traditionally made from honey, water, and yeast. Nani Moon Meadery has redefined this ancient craft by specializing in 100% locally sourced, chemical-free meads crafted with raw Hawaiian honey, fruits, and spices. Each bottle reflects the unique terroir of Hawai‘i’s volcanic soil and tropical flora.

The craft beverage industry has seen growing interest in mead due to the rising popularity of artisanal alcoholic drinks, increased consumer interest in traditional beverages, and a focus on premium-quality products. Nani Moon Meadery is well-positioned in this expanding market.

As a pioneer in the U.S. mead industry, Nani Moon Meadery’s founder brings 25 years of mead-making experience, including 16 years of commercial production exclusively on Kaua‘i. The meadery was the 64th licensed operation in the United States, a number that has since grown to over 500.

This turnkey investment supports Kaua‘i’s diverse agricultural and apicultural communities, offering a sustainable business model ready for growth. The sale includes:

• A leased 1,000-square-foot, fully equipped production facility

• Five 200-gallon fermentation tanks, filtration, and bottling equipment

• An in-house tasting room

• A substantial inventory and proprietary commercial formulas

• A 90-day mentorship with the founder to ensure a smooth transition

The founder, based on Kaua‘i, is available to assist with sales and operations under new ownership. While no prior experience in mead-making is required, an appreciation for locally crafted beverages is ideal.

With a seamless liquor license transfer process and a fully operational setup, Nani Moon Meadery provides an excellent foundation for further expansion. For more information or to express interest in this rare opportunity, contact nanimoonmeadery@gmail.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.