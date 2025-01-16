City responds to Auditor General’s review of contract payments to DARTS

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton is committed to addressing the findings and recommendations highlighted by the Office of the Auditor General’s (OAG) audit covering contract payments to DARTS.

The audit assessed the administration of City payments to DARTS, specifically, those logged as “Special Events” as part of its contract with the City’s Accessible Transportation Services (ATS). Special events are trips where ATS staff have directed the contractor that no fare is to be charged to a DARTS customer, for example, trips to Tiger Cats games under the HSR Ticket to Ride program. ATS staff provide direction to the contractor for trips to be classified as Special Events both in the contract and on a case-by-case basis.

The purpose of the audit was to identify the accuracy of payments made, verify specific contract terms were adhered to, and review the effectiveness of management, system and oversight processes to ensure compliance of the agreement.

“As public servants, we have a duty to provide residents with high-quality City services,” said Carlyle Khan, General Manager, Public Works. “That includes ensuring these services are delivered in a manner that prioritizes getting the best value for money for the City and its residents. The Auditor General’s findings and recommendations provide a clear path forward for staff to improve the accuracy and transparency of the Special Events subsidy.”

The City takes the OAG’s findings seriously and is committed to action all four recommendations outlined by the audit. While the OAG found there was no evidence of intentional data manipulation, it remains a priority for the City to ensure there are more rigorous controls for ATS staff, DARTS and its subcontractors.

The City is working together with its contractor to develop the tools necessary to strengthen accuracy, transparency and reporting of the Special Events subsidy.

“The City is committed to working closely with DARTS to strengthen measures to deliver a more accountable and transparent Special Events subsidy,” said Maureen Cosyn Heath, Director, City of Hamilton Transit Division. “We thank the Auditor General for their comprehensive efforts to continue to identify improvements to City policies and programs and the Accessible Transportation Services team for their dedication to continued improvement.”

DARTS, through a contract with ATS, provides a shared-ride, door-to-door service to eligible customers with disabilities who may be unable to travel on conventional transit.

This work is rooted in requirements within the Province’s Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act. The City’s priority is ensuring safe and sustainable service to customers who depend on accessible transit when they want to travel.