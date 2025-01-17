Recall Masters HR Leader Recognized for Excellence

Tonia Powers, Chief HR Officer of Recall Masters

Insights Success Magazine Recognizes Powers as One of 2025's Most Influential Women in HR Leadership

LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recall Masters, the industry’s leading provider of automotive recall management and retention solutions, announced Tonia Powers, Chief Human Resources Officer, was recognized by Insights Success Magazine as “One of 2025’s Most Influential Women in HR Leadership”. Powers is featured on the cover of the magazines January 2025 issue, accompanied by an extensive article outlining the company and her contributions to the company’s success.

“The team at Recall Masters is so proud of Tonia and the recognition she’s received from such a prestigious publication,” said Scott Alan, CEO of Recall Masters. “Since joining the organization, her presence and professionalism has set a new tier of success for human capital. While we most known for our innovative technology and best-in-class data, out greatest asset is the people. Tonia’s leadership and experience in human resources has elevated our ability to recruit and retain amazing talent and build a culture of commitment. It’s nice to see that others recognize what we already knew.”

The announcement of this recognition summarizes a career of leadership for Powers, who has more recently been focused on the alignment of the human resources strategy with the overall business objectives at Recall Masters. The automotive industry is facing several challenges tied to a technician shortage at dealerships, dipping new car sales as a result of high interest rates and consumers looking to cut repair expenses by servicing at independent repair shops. The company is an oasis for dealers, as it focuses on the 1 in 4 vehicles affected by a dangerous recall. Those repairs are paid for by the manufacturer, which creates an opportunity to reintroduce the consumer to a heightened vehicle servicing event.

“Our mission to protect drivers and passengers from dangerous recalls is a cornerstone for everything we do,” shares Tonia Powers, Chief Human Resources Officer for Recall Masters. “The recognition from Insights Success is the culmination of our commitment to this mission and my desire to bridge that pursuit in every person who is employed at Recall Masters. In all our interactions with consumers, dealerships, automotive manufacturers, we’ve adopted an organizational and personal accountability to restoring and preserving the integrity of the industry. I’m so proud to be named for this recognition and humbled by an amazing team that carries the banner every single day.”

The January 2025 issue of Insights Success featuring Powers is available in both electronic and print form. Powers has 3 children, and 2 grandchildren, is married to her husband Jamie Powers and resides in Nashville, TN. In her spare time share enjoys shopping and interior/exterior designing. Tonia is also available on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/in/letonia-powers-a64a637 and invites connections with other professionals who share in her passion for organizational leadership.

##

About Recall Masters

Recall Masters is the leading provider of automotive recall management and retention solutions, dedicated to helping automakers and their dealers expedite the repair of recalled vehicles and make the roadways safer for everyone. Greater recall awareness and proactive recall management help automakers protect their brand and build trusting relationships between automotive dealers and consumers alike. Recall Masters is a privately held company based in Laguna Hills, CA. To learn more about Recall Masters and comprehensive recall management, please call 888.651.4480, email info@recallmasters.com or visit www.recallmasters.com.

About Insights Success

Insights Success is a business solution magazine that provides a platform for all leading and emerging companies and business leaders to showcase their products and services to their targeted audience. We circulate the magazine in Print and Digital format across the globe and every month we come up with different issues with different sectors. We've cultivated partnerships with more than 5,000 satisfied clients worldwide. These clients include esteemed names such as BMW, Microsoft, Intel, SAP, PwC, Ernst and Young, Accenture, Deloitte, and many others. Their consistent features in our magazine attest to the tangible return on investment they've gained from our platform. (www.insightssuccess.com)

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.