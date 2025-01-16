Thomas John Van Osdel 1941-2025

Thomas John Van Osdel was born on January 2, 1941 in St. Paul, Minnesota and was adopted by Franklin and Marjorie Van Osdel here in Fargo, North Dakota.

He grew up in Fargo on 9th St. South. Summers were spent at their cottage on Pelican Lake. His family were long-time members of the First Presbyterian Church of Fargo. He graduated in 1958 from Fargo Central High School, then went on to Concordia College. He then moved to Grand Forks to attend UND where he earned a Master's Degree in Business and Accounting. From there, he proceeded to Law School and graduated in 1966. He returned to Fargo and became a partner in his father's law firm.

Tom and Sue met in high school and married in 1962, spending the next 62 1/2 years together. They had 3 children, John (Julie), William, and Kate; and 4 grandchildren, Jennifer Van Osdel (Devin), Jordan Van Osdel, Sophie Frappier, and Koharu Van Osdel.

Tom had a love for many friends and neighbors and enjoyed many "sidewalk talks" with current neighbors while he was walking our beloved little dog, Maggie.

Memorial Service