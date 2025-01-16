How to Help Family Members and Friends Affected by the Southern California Fires

Friends and family affected by the wildfires in Southern California are likely to feel overwhelmed. One effective way you can help is to share resources to assist them as they begin their recovery and show them they are not alone.

Below is important information to support family members, friends or anyone who may be affected and lives in the areas impacted by the fires in Southern California. This information includes resources from FEMA and other partners who are working to help people during this difficult time.

Help them prepare to apply for assistance

Your friends and family members may be eligible for FEMA assistance, even if they have insurance. FEMA assistance may be able to help individuals, families and renters whose primary home is in Los Angeles County and was damaged by the wildfires. FEMA can cover disaster-related costs like buying essential supplies, finding a temporary place to stay, replacing personal property or making home repairs.

Recovery can be overwhelming. You can help family members and friends get ready before they start applying for assistance, so the application process goes smoothly.

If a primary home was affected by the fires, FEMA may be able to help cover certain costs – like paying for essential items, finding a place to stay, replacing personal property or making basic repairs to your home. However, FEMA assistance is designed to help if someone does not have insurance or if insurance policies don’t cover basic needs. If they have insurance, they should file a claim as soon as possible and be ready to provide their coverage information when applying to FEMA.

If they don’t have insurance, they can apply now at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621-3362, on the FEMA mobile app or in person at a Disaster Recovery Center. Let them know that the quickest and most convenient way to apply is online.

Let those impacted know what information they need before applying: https://www.fema.gov/node/what-basic-information-will-i-need-when-i-apply

Familiarize yourself with the application process and let them know what they can expect: https://www.fema.gov/assistance/individual/after-applying

For more info, visit: https://www.fema.gov/disaster/recover/faq.

Help connect them with recovery resources

It can be difficult to know where to go for help after a disaster. In addition to applying for FEMA disaster assistance, your friends and family can get help from local organizations, state programs, voluntary organizations and other federal agencies.

Some federal, state and local resources include:

Help share reliable, official information

There is a lot of confusing, inaccurate information that often circulates online after a disaster. You can help reduce the confusion, keep them safe from scams, and answer common question so they can stay focused on what matters most – their recovery.

https://www.fema.gov/disaster/recover/rumor-control

https://www.fema.gov/about/offices/security/disaster-fraud

https://www.fema.gov/about/how-fema-works

To learn more about the response and recovery of the California Wildfires, visit 4856 | FEMA.gov.