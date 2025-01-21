Tolerisk Announces New Head of Sales to Drive Expansion and Innovation

Ben Mavy, Sales Visionary and Startup Leader, Tapped to Spearhead Growth

MARLTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tolerisk, a leading client risk profiling technology provider, announced today that Ben Mavy has joined the company as its Chief Revenue Officer and Head of Sales. This strategic hire signals Tolerisk’s commitment to aggressive growth and further solidifying its position as a leader in the risk profiling space.“Ben is a proven sales visionary and startup leader with a deep understanding of the advisor fintech landscape,” said Mark Fridenthal, Founder & CEO of Tolerisk. “His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and deliver next-generation risk profiling solutions that empower RIAs to thrive.”Mavy brings a wealth of experience to Tolerisk, having been instrumental in the early success of Riskalyze (now Nitrogen), where he played a key role in revolutionizing how advisors approach client risk conversations. Since then, he has served as a consultant for numerous advisor-facing fintech firms, including RetireUp, Tegra118, InvestCloud, Carson Wealth, Signal Advisors, and TIFIN Group.“I’ve witnessed firsthand the transformative power of innovative technology in the wealth management industry,” said Mavy. “The energy and passion from advisors using Tolerisk is palpable, and I’m thrilled to join this team to help drive the next phase of growth.”In his new role, Mavy will focus on:• Expanding Tolerisk’s Market Reach: Developing new sales channels and strategic partnerships to bring Tolerisk's innovative risk tolerance solutions to a wider audience of financial advisors.• Scaling the Sales Team: Building a high-performing sales organization to support the company's rapid growth trajectory.• Elevating Tolerisk's Brand Visibility: Positioning Tolerisk as the go-to solution for advisors seeking to deepen client relationships and improve business outcomes through advanced risk assessment.This announcement comes on the heels of several key enhancements to the Tolerisk platform, including upgrades to Portfolio Scoring, several integrations, and a new UI design. These updates demonstrate Tolerisk’s unwavering commitment to supporting advisor practice growth and reducing compliance risk.Tolerisk has consistently been recognized for its outstanding user satisfaction, achieving an impressive 8.87 rating in the 2024 T3 Advisor Survey — a significant increase from 8.17 in 2023 and well above the industry average for the third consecutive year.To learn more, visit our website or book a personalized demo About ToleriskToleriskis the next-generation of client risk profiling and analytics in a simple, user-friendly format, designed for the fiduciary process. Beyond simple personality profiles, Tolerisk incorporates client financial data to measure the client’s unique Ability (capacity) to take risk over time, easily integrating with the financial planning process. For more information, visit https://www.tolerisk.com/.

