MSB Compliance Inc. Partners with Braid to Strengthen AML/CFT, Sanctions Compliance for Financial Institutions

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MSB Compliance Inc. , a boutique consulting firm specializing in Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Countering the Financing of Terrorism (CFT), and Sanctions compliance, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Braid Technologies Inc., a leader in payment infrastructure solutions for banks and credit unions. This collaboration will provide banks, fintechs, and Money Service Businesses (MSBs) with innovative tools and tailored guidance to enhance their ability to identify, assess, and mitigate compliance risks in today’s highly regulated financial landscape.By integrating MSB Compliance’s specialized skills and knowledge into Braid’s advanced platform, the partnership delivers a seamless solution for addressing AML/CFT and Sanctions risks while supporting financial institutions in managing complex relationships with fintechs and MSBs.Key Benefits of the Partnership:• Stronger Risk Assessment and Controls: Financial institutions gain access to MSB Compliance’s specialized skills and knowledge, including advanced risk assessment tools and a comprehensive risk assessment methodology designed to help financial institutions evaluate exposure to threats associated with criminal typologies identified by FinCEN as National AML Priorities.• Focused Compliance Support: Banks and their fintech/MSB partners benefit from tools and guidance specifically designed to address AML/CFT and Sanctions compliance requirements and to support targeted and effective risk management.• Improved Collaboration to Mitigate Risks: The partnership fosters better coordination among banks, fintechs, and MSBs, enabling these entities to work together more effectively to mitigate risks associated with money laundering, terrorist financing, and sanctions evasion.“Partnering with Braid allows us to expand the impact of our unique risk assessment methodology by integrating it into an innovative platform used by banks and fintechs across the country,” said Jay Postma, President of MSB Compliance Inc. “Through this collaboration, we aim to equip financial institutions with the tools and guidance they need to control financial crime risks, providing greater protection for the institutions and their shareholders, customers, and the communities they serve.”Randy San Nicolas, CEO of Braid Technologies, added, “Our partnership with MSB Compliance is another step toward delivering unmatched compliance support to our clients. Together, we’re providing the tools and insights needed to help financial institutions and their partners thrive in a regulated environment and effectively manage their AML/CFT and Sanctions risks.”About MSB Compliance Inc.MSB Compliance Inc. is a boutique consulting firm specializing in AML/CFT and Sanctions compliance and regulatory risk management. By offering tailored solutions and guidance, MSB Compliance helps financial institutions and MSBs navigate an evolving compliance landscape. Visit www.msbcomplianceinc.com for more information.About Braid Technologies Inc.Braid is a cloud-based payment core solution that enables banks and credit unions to maintain complete oversight and control over payments infrastructure. Designed for regulated financial institutions, Braid provides seamless management of fintech, MSB, and payment processor relationships, supporting both innovation and compliance. Learn more at www.braidfi.com For further inquiries, please contact:Jay PostmaPresidentMSB Compliance Inc.Jay.Postma@MSBComplianceInc.com | (678) 389-9068###

