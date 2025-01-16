Flint lead tests show continued compliance as replacement, restoration efforts near completion

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) today announced that the latest six-month monitoring period for lead in Flint’s drinking water resulted in a 90th percentile calculation for the samples collected of 3 parts per billion (ppb). The results are below the 15 ppb standard, and also would have been below the new 12 ppb standard that went into effect for sampling after January 1, 2025, under the state’s Lead and Copper Rule.

Since July 2016, the city of Flint’s water system has tested below action levels for both lead and copper during 18 consecutive monitoring periods.

EGLE also announced that it has verified or completed restorations of yards at roughly 1,800 Flint properties that had their water service lines excavated or replaced. That work was performed under a legal agreement (The “Concerned Pastors Settlement Agreement”) between the City, the State, and the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC). The State of Michigan partnered with the City to complete the work. The restorations were supposed to be completed by August 1, 2025, but all were conducted well ahead of time, concluding in December 2024.

All told, more than 98 percent of Flint’s residential lead service lines have been replaced. The State is also assisting the City to complete that work and expects to complete all replacements and restorations at addresses where permission is obtained to conduct work.

“Our partnership with Flint in removing the last residential lead service lines is a huge step toward ensuring that every resident in the city has healthy, plentiful drinking water,” said Phil Roos, EGLE director. “We recognize no amount of lead in drinking water is acceptable, and continue to pursue lead line removal in Flint, and statewide.”

On May 29, 2024, under the direction of Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the State of Michigan filed a motion to partner with the City of Flint to assist with the final phase of restoration work or verifications at roughly 1,800 homes required under the NRDC/Concerned Pastors Settlement Agreement. The State disbursed an additional $2,376,706 for yard and road repairs. This was in addition to the $97 million already spent on lead service line replacement and restorations in the city.

EGLE will continue to partner with the City of Flint on residential and commercial lead line replacements, property restorations, communication to the public, and compilation of the City’s distribution systems materials inventory. The inventory process was required by Michigan’s strictest-in-the-nation Lead and Copper rule which required all public water supplies in the state to submit a complete service line inventory.

EGLE is committed to transparency and communication with Flint residents. Flint’s testing results can be found by visiting the State’s Flint Water website. Additional information about Michigan’s new testing requirements and results state-wide can be found at Mi Lead Safe.