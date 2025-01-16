New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Announces December 2024 Total Gaming Revenue Results

ATLANTIC CITY — Today the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement announced the December 2024 total gaming revenue results.

Casino Win:

Based upon filings with the Division of Gaming Enforcement, Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $231.8 million for December 2024, reflecting a decrease of 0.3% when compared to $232.4 million reported in December 2023. For the year, Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $2.82 billion for 2024, which is a decrease of 1.1% compared to 2023. The Monthly Gross Revenue Reports are posted on the Division’s website at https://www.njoag.gov/about/divisions-and-offices/division-of-gaming-enforcement-home/financial-and-statistical-information/monthly-gross-revenue-reports/

Internet Gaming Win:

For the month of December 2024, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $228.0 million, reflecting growth of 26.5% when compared to $180.3 million reported in December 2023. For the year, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $2.39 billion for 2024, reflecting growth of 24.1% when compared to $1.92 billion for 2023. The Monthly Internet Gross Revenue Reports for December 2024 are posted on the Division’s website at https://www.njoag.gov/about/divisions-and-offices/division-of-gaming-enforcement-home/financial-and-statistical-information/monthly-internet-gross-revenue-reports/

Sports Wagering Gross Revenue:

Sports Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $62.8 million for December 2024, reflecting a 42.6% decrease when compared to $109.4 million reported in December 2023. Sports Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $1.09 billion for 2024, reflecting an 8.7% increase when compared to $1.01 billion reported in 2023. The Monthly Sports Wagering Revenue Tax Returns for December 2024 are posted on the Division’s website at https://www.njoag.gov/about/divisions-and-offices/division-of-gaming-enforcement-home/financial-and-statistical-information/monthly-sports-wagering-revenue-reports/

Total Gaming Revenue:

Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $522.6 million for December 2024, reflecting a 0.1% increase from $522.2 million reported in December 2023. For the year, Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $6.30 billion for 2024, reflecting a 9.0% increase from $5.78 billion reported in 2023.

Click here for the DGE press release for additional information.

