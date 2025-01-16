New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Announces December 2024 Total Gaming Revenue Results
ATLANTIC CITY — Today the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement announced the December 2024 total gaming revenue results.
Casino Win:
Based upon filings with the Division of Gaming Enforcement, Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $231.8 million for December 2024, reflecting a decrease of 0.3% when compared to $232.4 million reported in December 2023. For the year, Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $2.82 billion for 2024, which is a decrease of 1.1% compared to 2023. The Monthly Gross Revenue Reports are posted on the Division’s website at https://www.njoag.gov/about/divisions-and-offices/division-of-gaming-enforcement-home/financial-and-statistical-information/monthly-gross-revenue-reports/
Internet Gaming Win:
For the month of December 2024, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $228.0 million, reflecting growth of 26.5% when compared to $180.3 million reported in December 2023. For the year, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $2.39 billion for 2024, reflecting growth of 24.1% when compared to $1.92 billion for 2023. The Monthly Internet Gross Revenue Reports for December 2024 are posted on the Division’s website at https://www.njoag.gov/about/divisions-and-offices/division-of-gaming-enforcement-home/financial-and-statistical-information/monthly-internet-gross-revenue-reports/
Sports Wagering Gross Revenue:
Sports Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $62.8 million for December 2024, reflecting a 42.6% decrease when compared to $109.4 million reported in December 2023. Sports Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $1.09 billion for 2024, reflecting an 8.7% increase when compared to $1.01 billion reported in 2023. The Monthly Sports Wagering Revenue Tax Returns for December 2024 are posted on the Division’s website at https://www.njoag.gov/about/divisions-and-offices/division-of-gaming-enforcement-home/financial-and-statistical-information/monthly-sports-wagering-revenue-reports/
Total Gaming Revenue:
Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $522.6 million for December 2024, reflecting a 0.1% increase from $522.2 million reported in December 2023. For the year, Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $6.30 billion for 2024, reflecting a 9.0% increase from $5.78 billion reported in 2023.
Click here for the DGE press release for additional information.
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.