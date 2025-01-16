Department of Solid Waste to Close on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Published on January 16, 2025

In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the City of Miami Department of Solid Waste will be closed on Monday, January 20th. There will be no garbage, recycling, or bulky trash services provided until the department resumes its normal hours of operation on Tuesday, January 21st. Additionally, residents who receive recycling services on the third Monday of the month will have their collection rescheduled to Wednesday, January 22nd.

Residents are reminded to hold all trash until their next scheduled pickup day. Garbage, recycling, and bulky trash items should be placed curbside on the public right-of-way, at least five feet away from all objects, 24 hours before the collection day.

The Mini Dump Facility, located at 1290 NW 20th Street, will also be closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and will resume normal hours of operation on Tuesday, January 21st, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. As a reminder, proof of City of Miami residency is required.

For more information, questions, or concerns, please visit www.miamizerowaste.com or contact our customer service team at 305-960-2801 or call 3-1-1.