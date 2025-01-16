S.C. Sheriff’s department sets new Salvation Army bell-ringing record

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, Salvation Army Major Mark Craddock, and Master Deputy Braylyn Salmond welcome shoppers in northeast Columbia, S.C., Dec. 5, 2024.

Deputy sheriffs raised most money on a single day in the Midlands of South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR THE FOURTH CHRISTMAS SEASON IN A ROW, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) rang the bells for the Salvation Army. And for the third season within those four, RCSD broke the record for most money raised at one location in a single day in Columbia, S.C.“We really didn’t come out with the intention of setting records,” said Sheriff Lott. “We came out to have fun, greet and enjoy a moment with Holiday shoppers and at the same time raise money for those in need. We did all of those things with the extra benefit of setting not only this year’s record in central S.C., but breaking the previous two records we set in 2022 and 2021.”Last month, specifically Dec. 5, 2024, Lott’s RCSD – primarily RCSD’s command staff and members of RCSD’s Community Action Team – collected $2,387.86 from 10:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. at the northeast Columbia location of Walmart, 10060 Two Notch Road.That amount raised by RCSD "surprisingly" bested the funds raised by other sizable organizations during their also-highly successful single-day bell-ringing events across the Midlands.“RCSD’s numbers were nothing short of phenomenal,” said Anne Wright with the Salvation Army of the Midlands.According to Salvation Army officials, any single-day kettle amount over $500 is considered a “very good” day.In 2023, Lott received the Salvation Army Bell Ringer Commendation Award: The recognition was presented largely because Lott’s RCSD set the record for most money raised by an organization in a single day at one location for two years running. The amount raised by RCSD in 2022 was $2,349. The previous year’s record set by RCSD was $1,473. RCSD broke its 2021 record by $876.This season, RCSD broke its 2022 record by $38 and some change setting a new record and elevating the bar even higher.“This is something we do every year and it’s a blast,” said Lott during a recorded interview while ringing the bells. “Whatever you give – doesn’t matter if it’s one penny or a thousand dollars – every penny helps. Give what you can. Give a little bit, because you’re giving somebody a lot.” [See – https://vimeo.com/1037598193/704b0a3d4b? – For more information about the Salvation Army of the Midlands, please visit – https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/midlands/

