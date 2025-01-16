Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore Announces Open Application Process to Select Historian Laureate

PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore today announced that the RI Department of State is now accepting applications for the position of Historian Laureate.

Rhode Island General Law 42-100.1 establishes the position of Historian Laureate, who is appointed for a five-year term by the Secretary of State. The position of Historian Laureate was established in General Law in 2012. The qualification and duties of the Historian Laureate are set by State law.

"Appointing the next Historian Laureate is an excellent opportunity to highlight the contributions of a Rhode Island historian who will help us in our efforts to tell Rhode Island's story," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. "As we seek our next Historian Laureate, I also wish to express gratitude and best wishes to Dr. Patrick T. Conley, who has served as Historian Laureate since 2012. Thank you for your public service."

The full list of qualifications and duties of the Historian Laureate as outlined in State law, as well as the application requirements, can be found online at sos.ri.gov/historian.

Under State law, the Historian Laureate does not receive compensation and the position is honorific only. The holding of the position does not confer official status upon any historical writings, lectures, or pronouncements of the Laureate.

Applications must be submitted via email no later than 4:30 p.m. on February 21, 2025. A review committee will assist Secretary Amore in reviewing applications and selecting a final candidate.

###