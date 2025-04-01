Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Reduce Travel Lanes on Jefferson Boulevard at I-95 Overpass in Warwick

RHODE ISLAND, April 1 - On Friday night, April 4, the Rhode Island Department Transportation (RIDOT) will reduce the number of lanes on Jefferson Boulevard at the I-95 overpass in Warwick to one lane in each direction. The traffic pattern change will be in place until further notice, and is necessary as RIDOT begins replacement of the bridge that carries I-95 over Jefferson Boulevard.

The change will not affect any on or off ramps at the bridge. RIDOT does not expect this change to create any travel delays.

The replacement of this bridge is part of the I-95 15 Bridges project, which will remove 15 bridges from the state's backlog of poor and fair to poor condition bridges along I-95 and Route 10 between Providence and Warwick.

The project takes a holistic approach to addressing these bridges to ensure the safe movement of over 185,000 vehicles, including about 9,000 trucks and heavy freight vehicles. Nine of the 15 bridges are structurally deficient. Three are rated among the top five most traveled structurally deficient bridges in Rhode Island. A total of 11 bridges will be repaired and four will be eliminated. RIDOT also will rebuild Route 10 from Elmwood Avenue to Park Avenue – transforming it into a boulevard with a shared use path to provide better connectivity for all users.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of the I-95 bridge over Jefferson Boulevard is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.