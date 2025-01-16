Submit Release
2024 Annual Implementation Reports Due March 1

Farmers Encouraged to Take Advantage of Electronic Reporting 

ANNAPOLIS, MD (January 15, 2025)– The Maryland Department of Agriculture is reminding farmers that Annual Implementation Reports (AIRs) outlining nutrient applications made in calendar year 2024 must be submitted by March 1, 2025. Electronic reporting is available through Maryland OneStop for those who want to save time and reduce errors. Farmers new to this electronic reporting option will need to register for an account. Returning farmers should log in to their existing accounts to use the e-file option. 

Approximately 5,300 Maryland farmers are regulated by the department’s Nutrient Management Program and are required to follow nutrient management plans when fertilizing crops and managing animal manure as well as submit annual reports summarizing nutrient applications for the previous year. Confined Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs) operating under a permit from the Maryland Department of the Environment submit one combined Reporting Form and a manure analysis to Maryland’s Nutrient Management Program. 

Electronic filing is gaining popularity, with 35% of Maryland farmers using Maryland OneStop to file their AIRs last year. Farmers report that it is faster, easier, and more accurate than paper reporting. Users are guided through the application process and receive a delivery confirmation when the report is submitted and status updates as data is verified. 

A mail-in option remains available this year for farmers who want to continue to submit paper reports. Paper forms were mailed to all regulated farmers in mid-January and are available for download on the department’s website. For more information, farmers should contact their regional nutrient management office

