Greenberg and Ruby Injury Attorneys Secure $7.385 Million Verdict in Product Liability Case

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a significant legal victory, Emily Ruby , owner and lead trial attorney of Greenberg and Ruby Injury Attorneys, and Associate Attorney Michael Petruzziello, secured a $7.385 million jury verdict in a heavily disputed product liability case after a five-week trial in Bakersfield, CA. This victory underscores the importance of holding corporations accountable for dangerous products that cause serious injuries or death. Case number: BCV-21-101266Greenberg and Ruby represented a young father of three who suffered life-altering injuries while at work preparing to clean solar panels on the roof of a commercial building. The client was using carbon fiber poles manufactured by a German company CleanTecs and sold to the plaintiff’s employer by a distributor in the United States. Users of Cleantecs’ product were not aware that the carbon fiber poles were highly conductive of electricity and could cause serious injury or death if used in the proximity of high-voltage power lines. When the plaintiff was pulling the poles onto the roof, an uninsulated high voltage powerline caused the poles to become energized, resulting in severe electrical burns to the plaintiff.“CleanTecs created and marketed a product inherently dangerous for its intended use, and they failed to adequately warn users. As a result, our client, a dedicated father and hardworking individual who had his whole life ahead of him, will be permanently disabled for the rest of his life.” said Emily Ruby.For more than five years, Greenberg and Ruby Injury Attorneys fought tirelessly for their client. CleanTecs repeatedly refused to engage in reasonable settlement discussions, offering only mid-six-figure amounts up until a week before trial. “Their refusal to offer just compensation for the severe injuries and the lifelong challenges our client will face forced our client to go through the stress of this lengthy trial,” said Ruby.Determined to maximize recovery for the client, Ms. Ruby and her team took the case to trial. The jury’s verdict reflected not only the negligence of Cleantecs and unnecessary danger of the product, but also the immense suffering endured by the client and his family.“From day one, our focus was on our client’s recovery and ensuring that the responsible parties were held fully accountable. The jury’s verdict is a testament to the strength of our case and the importance of standing up to corporate negligence.” said Ruby.The $7.385 million verdict will help the client, a father of three young children, rebuild his life. His injuries have left him unable to work in his chosen profession and drastically altered his ability to care for his family. The verdict ensures that he will have the resources needed for medical care, rehabilitation, and the financial support his family requires.“Nothing can undo the damage caused by this tragedy, but this outcome provides a measure of justice and security for a man whose life was irrevocably changed,” said Ruby.About Greenberg and Ruby Injury Attorneys:Greenberg and Ruby Injury Attorneys represents clients in personal injury and wrongful death cases, including third-party workplace accidents, product liability claims, and catastrophic injuries, among others. Founded with a commitment to achieving justice for injury victims, the firm has built a reputation over the past fifty-plus years for securing exceptional results.Since its inception as Law Offices of David H. Greenberg, the firm has obtained over $700 million in compensation for its clients, with an extraordinary 97.4% success rate. Ms. Ruby has personally obtained over $100 million in compensation for her clients since joining the firm out of law school in 2013. Known for taking on complex, high-stakes cases, Greenberg and Ruby Injury Attorneys and its attorneys and support staff are dedicated to fighting for the rights of injury victims and their families.Contact InformationFor media inquiries, please contact:Greenberg and Ruby Injury AttorneysPhone: 323-782-0535Email: jbisnar@greenbergrubylaw.comWebsite: www.greenbergrubylaw.com

