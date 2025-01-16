North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Launches State Home Energy Rebate Program – Energy Saver NC

Today, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality launched Energy Saver North Carolina, which includes more than $208 million dollars for federally funded rebates. The rebates are designed to make it more affordable for households to install cost-saving measures such as heat pumps, electrical panels and insulation. Energy Saver NC also serves as an opportunity to create new businesses, support more than 2,300 jobs and boost local economies.

Governor Josh Stein, DEQ Secretary Reid Wilson, the DEQ State Energy Office and the U.S. Department of Energy celebrated the launch of the program at Trane Technologies in Davidson today.

“Energy Saver NC will create job opportunities and put money back in hard-working North Carolinians’ pockets while moving our state towards the goal of a 21st century clean energy economy,” said Governor Josh Stein. “This program is a perfect example of what it means to be North Carolina Strong – creating opportunities by doing the right thing.”

“Energy Saver NC will help low- and moderate-income North Carolina families save money on utility bills, make their homes healthier and more comfortable, reduce emissions and improve our air quality,” said DEQ Secretary Reid Wilson. “From insulation of doors and windows to cooking dinner on their new electric stovetop, this critical program will help to improve the lives of North Carolinians on a daily basis."

Energy Saver NC includes two U.S. Department of Energy rebate programs — the Homeowners Managing Efficiency Savings (HOMES) and the Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates (HEAR). North Carolina is the first state in the nation to fully launch both rebate programs at the same time, and the 12th nationwide to implement a rebate program.

North Carolina’s launch is part of a nationwide initiative to provide $8.8 billion in federal funding for states, territories and Tribes to offer rebates to reduce residential energy costs.

“This winter, protect your family and your budget. North Carolina’s Home Energy Rebates provide an opportunity to make lasting improvements to your home’s energy efficiency,” said Keishaa Austin, Principal Deputy Director, U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of State and Community Energy Programs. “By investing in upgrades now, you could reduce your heating costs, and you’ll also enjoy savings and comfort for years to come.”

“The State Energy Office is excited to launch this important program for North Carolina residents,” said Julie Woosley, Director of the State Energy Office at the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality. “Residential energy efficiency makes homes healthier and lowers energy costs; supports small businesses and the local economy; and increases our state’s energy resilience and independence. The program’s focus on areas with high energy burdens, including rural and underserved communities, will make a difference statewide, especially in areas still recovering from Hurricane Helene and other storms.”

As part of Energy Saver NC, whole-home energy savings rebates can be up to $16,000 for eligible single-family homes. High-efficiency electric appliance rebates can be up to $14,000 per dwelling unit, which can include the following:

$8,000 for a whole-home heat pump for space heating and cooling.

for a whole-home heat pump for space heating and cooling. $4,000 for an electrical panel.

for an electrical panel. $2,500 for electrical wiring.

for electrical wiring. $1,750 for a heat pump water heater.

for a heat pump water heater. $1,600 for insulation, air sealing and ventilation.

for insulation, air sealing and ventilation. $840 for heat pump clothes dryer and/or electric stove, cooktop, range or oven.

Initially, Energy Saver NC will focus on single-family, owner-occupied housing, particularly those in high energy-burdened, disadvantaged regions and in areas with storm impacts. Single-family homeowners making less than 80 percent of their area median income (AMI) may be eligible for rebates. Rebates at lower amounts will be available for moderate-income homeowners earning between 80 percent and 150 percent of their AMI.

Income-eligible North Carolinians can now start the application process to potentially save thousands of dollars on energy-saving home upgrades and appliances at www.energysavernc.org.

To learn more about Energy Saver NC visit the Department of Environmental Quality Website.