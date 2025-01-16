Submit Release
NEWS RELEASE – Second Missing Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center Inmate Returned to Custody, Third Inmate Remains Missing

 

 

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

 

DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION

     KA ‘OIHANA HOʻOMALU KALAIMA A HOʻOPONOPONO OLA

     JOSH GREEN, M.D.

     GOVERNOR

     KE KIAʻĀINA

     TOMMY JOHNSON

     DIRECTOR

     KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

 

SECOND MISSING HAWAIʻI COMMUNITY CORRECTIONAL CENTER INMATE RETURNED TO CUSTODY, THIRD INMATE REMAINS MISSING

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 15, 2025

HONOLULU — Inmate Kawai J. Pomroy, one of three inmates who left the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center (HCCC) Hale Nani site without permission on Hawaiʻi Island in December 2024 has been returned to custody at HCCC.

 

Park rangers at the Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park apprehended Pomroy, 41 within the national park Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 14, 2025.

 

Pomroy was charged with second-degree escape, first-degree theft (motor vehicle) and first-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle. In addition to those charges, Pomroy was also arrested and charged for a HCCC warden’s arrest warrant for a furlough violation.

 

The Hawaiʻi County Police Department arrested inmate Joseph C. Fernandez, 36, at the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision in the Kaʻu District Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024.

 

Inmate Clyde T. Loa, 31, remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

 

The three men were reported missing from Hale Nani Friday, Dec. 13, 2024. A Hale Nani employees vehicle was also discovered missing around the same time Hale Nani staff reported the three inmates missing.

 

Police located the employee’s vehicle at Ocean View Estates on Dec. 18, 2024.

 

Loa is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs approximately 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is serving time for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, resisting an  order to stop a motor vehicle and unauthorized possession of confidential information.

 

Anyone with information on Loa’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Sheriffs Division at 808-586-1352.

 

L-R: Kawai J. Pomroy (returned to custody), Clyde T. Loa (at large) and Joseph C. Fernandez (returned to custody).

 

 

Media Contact:

Rosemarie Bernardo

Public Information Officer

Hawai‘i Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Office: 808-587-1358

Cell: 808-683-5507

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://dcr.hawaii.gov

