News Release: DHS REMINDS HOUSEHOLDS TO USE THE $250 HEFAP FOOD SUPPORT FUNDS BEFORE YEAR-END
DHS REMINDS HOUSEHOLDS TO USE THE $250 HEFAP FOOD SUPPORT FUNDS BEFORE YEAR-END
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
December 17, 2025
HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services (DHS) is reminding households to use their Hawaiʻi Emergency Food Assistance Program (HEFAP) benefits before they expire on December 31, 2025.
Families who received the $250 per person HEFAP benefit, which appears on their EBT card and is separate from regular SNAP benefits, are encouraged to use these funds as soon as possible. Per Hawaii Administrative Rules Title 17, Chapter 687, any unused HEFAP balance will be expunged at the end of the year, they cannot be carried over into 2026 and cannot be reissued.
“These funds were created to help families put food on the table during this very challenging time of uncertainty,” said Joseph Campos II, DHS deputy director. “We encourage households to use their HEFAP balance so that no support goes unused.”
HEFAP benefits can be used only for food purchases, just like SNAP benefits, and are available to eligible households statewide. Families can check their balance anytime through the EBT Edge mobile app or online portal. Those with questions about their benefits may call the DHS Public Assistance Information Line at 1-855-643-1643.
DHS emphasizes that HEFAP is separate from SNAP benefits that were issued in November.
For more information, visit humanservices.hawaii.gov.
