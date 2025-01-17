Pine Hosting Launches Enhanced Minecraft Hosting with New Features and Perks for its Dedicated Users

Massive upgrades make Pine Hosting’s Minecraft servers more powerful, user-friendly, and affordable than ever before.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pine Hosting , a popular game hosting solution provider, has announced significant upgrades to its Minecraft hosting services . The enhancements include new features designed to continue to deliver unparalleled performance, ease of use, and flexibility–all at a new, highly competitive entry-level price of $3 per month.The updated hosting platform includes a range of features aimed at simplifying the setup and management of Minecraft servers for both new and experienced users. Key upgrades include a one-click Modpack Installer, allowing players to install and manage popular modpacks effortlessly, and a Version Switcher for easy transitions between Minecraft versions. Pine Hosting’s bespoke control panel ensures an intuitive experience, offering tools like instant server deployment, task scheduling and a file manager.Performance remains a top priority, with Pine Hosting leveraging cutting-edge hardware and global server locations to deliver low latency, reliable uptime (99.99%), and smooth gameplay–even for resource-intensive modded setups. Built-in DDoS protection ensures secure and uninterrupted gaming, while the 24/7 support team provides expert assistance around the clock.The reduced entry-level price of $3 per month makes Pine Hosting an even more attractive option for gamers looking to create private servers or public communities. The new pricing ensures high-quality hosting is within reach for Minecraft fans while improving features and reliability overall.About Pine Hosting:Pine Hosting was founded to simplify game server hosting for users of all experience levels. Driven by a team of dedicated gamers, knowledgeable support staff, and experienced developers, Pine Hosting stands out for its attention to detail and exceptional customer service. Thanks to its focus on reliability, performance, and feature-rich offerings, the company has quickly become a favorite among first-time server owners and established server networks alike. Pine Hosting provides clients with top-tier hosting solutions powered by high-performance hardware and premium network blends. The intuitive Pine Panel ensures a seamless hosting experience, making it the ideal choice for all hosting needs.

