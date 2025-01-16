Jason M. Hatfield Named to Mid-South Super Lawyers List for 11th Time, Threepeats Top 50 List

Springdale, Arkansas – Springdale personal injury attorney Jason M. Hatfield was recently named to the Mid-South Super Lawyers list for the 11th time. He also makes his third consecutive appearance on the Top 50 Arkansas Lawyers list.

Attorney Jason M. Hatfield first appeared on the Mid-South Super Lawyers list in 2013. He earned the distinction for his efforts in personal injury, workers’ compensation, and related practice areas. His successes in client negotiations and at trial, combined with his years of work with professional organizations and in volunteer efforts, secured his place in the top five percent of practicing US lawyers.

Attorney research service FindLaw maintains the Super Lawyers list. Attorneys are added to the list each year for outstanding work in their respective practice areas. FindLaw uses a combination of attorney results and peer recommendations to create the list. The Super Lawyers list contains the top five percent of practicing attorneys in the United States.

2024 also marks Attorney Jason M. Hatfield’s third consecutive appearance on the Top 50 Arkansas Super Lawyers list. Mr. Hatfield appeared on the list for the first time in 2022.

The Top 50 Super Lawyers list collects the fifty most successful practicing attorneys in each state based on professional success, engagement, and peer recommendations. FindLaw maintains the Top 50 lists to recognize outstanding efforts in legal practice and to help people connect with the top legal representation in their respective states.

Attorney Jason M. Hatfield was admitted to the state bar of Arkansas in 1997. Since then, he has secured significant verdicts in several cases. These include a workers’ compensation settlement for $1.25 million in 2023, a truck accident case settlement for $1.5 million in 2022, and a $750,000 car accident settlement in 2022.

Attorney Jason M. Hatfield’s career also includes significant professional engagement. His work includes serving on the Board of Governors of the Arkansas Trial Lawyers Association, President of the Washington County Bar Association, chairman of the Listserve Committee, and a member of the Arkansas Trial Lawyers Association, the American Association for Justice, the Washington County Bar Association, and the Arkansas Bar Association.

