Fayat Group to Pay $11M For Violations of the Clean Air Act for Sale of Nonroad Equipment Containing Noncompliant Diesel Engines

The Justice Department and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today announced a settlement agreement with Fayat S.A.S. and nine of its subsidiaries — BOMAG GmbH, Bomag Americas Inc., BOMAG (China) Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., MARINI S.p.A., RAVO B.V., Charlatte of America Inc., PTC S.A.S., Secmair S.A.S. and MATHIEU S.A. — for alleged violations of the Clean Air Act’s mobile source emission standards regulations.

The complaint alleges that, between 2014 and 2018, Fayat and its subsidiaries illegally imported and sold hundreds of pavers, rollers and other nonroad equipment containing diesel engines that failed to meet Clean Air Act emission requirements. The complaint also alleges that Fayat failed to comply with Clean Air Act labeling and reporting requirements. The agreement requires Fayat to pay a civil penalty of $11 million and requires the company to complete a project to reduce the harm caused by excess nitrogen oxides and particulate matter emissions.

“Fayat failed to ensure that the equipment it introduced into the United States market complied with Clean Air Act requirements designed to protect the public’s health from harmful emissions,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division (ENRD). “We will not tolerate violations of Clean Air Act standards. The settlement requires both a substantial civil penalty and a project that will reduce emissions in the Mobile, Alabama, area and contribute to improved public health.”

“Fayat’s import of nonroad vehicles with outdated diesel engines violates the Clean Air Act standards for emissions from mobile sources and threatened exposure to harmful diesel air emissions,” said Acting Assistant Administrator Cecil Rodrigues for EPA’s Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance. “Today’s announcement demonstrates that EPA will hold accountable companies that put outdated equipment into commerce that pollutes the air and risks exposing communities to toxic air pollutants.”

In addition to paying a civil penalty, Fayat will, as part of the agreement, undertake a project to reduce the harm from the emissions. The company will retrofit a tugboat currently in service in Mobile, Alabama. Retrofitting the tugboat includes removing and destroying two engines and two auxiliary generators and replacing them with two new engines and two new generators that meet current emission controls.

More information regarding this settlement is available from the Fayat Clean Air Act Violations Settlement Summary.

The proposed consent decree, lodged in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, is subject to a public comment period and final court approval. Information on submitting comment and access to the settlement agreement is available at www.justice.gov/enrd/consent-decrees.

EPA investigated the case.

Attorneys with the ENRD’s Environmental Enforcement Section are handling the case.