Attorney Paymon Khatibi Offers Free Legal Help to Eaton Fire Victims in Altadena and Pasadena

Award-Winning Los Angeles Attorney Supports Wildfire Victims in California

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Eaton Fire erupted on January 7, 2025, in Eaton Canyon near Altadena, California, and has caused widespread devastation across Pasadena and nearby Los Angeles areas. The wildfire has burned over 14,000 acres, destroyed more than 7,000 structures, and displaced hundreds of families, leaving communities reeling from the destruction.

The combination of strong winds and dry conditions accelerated the fire’s spread, creating immense challenges for affected residents facing property damage, insurance disputes, and legal uncertainties.

Attorney Offers Support to Fire Victims

Amid the devastation, award-winning Los Angeles attorney Paymon Khatibi has assisted fire victims by offering free telephone consultations. Recognized as the Best Personal Injury Attorney of 2024 by the Best of Los Angeles Awards, Khatibi is leveraging his legal expertise to provide clarity and guidance to those affected.

“These fires have caused incredible devastation,” Khatibi said. “Friends of mine have lost their homes, and I’ve seen firsthand the toll it’s taking on the community. A great deal of misinformation is out there, which only adds to the stress. By offering free consultations, I hope to provide reliable advice and help people take the first steps toward recovery. Fire victims can call me directly at (424) 371-9838.”

Free Consultations for Legal Guidance

Khatibi’s consultations aim to address critical concerns faced by wildfire victims, including:

- Understanding legal rights and available options.

- Navigating insurance claims.

- Developing actionable steps to begin recovery.

Khatibi emphasized that every family’s situation is unique and requires tailored solutions. His goal is to be a dependable resource for victims seeking clarity during a tumultuous time.

About Paymon Khatibi

Paymon Khatibi is an experienced attorney with over a decade of practice, known for his compassionate and practical approach to legal advocacy. As a longtime Los Angeles resident, he is deeply committed to supporting his community. Khatibi’s recognition as the Best Personal Injury Attorney of 2024 reflects his dedication to helping individuals and families navigate life’s most challenging events.

Contact Information

For more information or to schedule a free telephone consultation, contact:

Paymon Khatibi, Esq.

Phone: (424) 371-9838

