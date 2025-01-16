Local Food Companies Betting on Winter Fancy Food Show

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) Minnesota Pavilion is returning to Las Vegas for the 2025 Winter Fancy Food Show January 19 - 21. Six local food and beverage businesses are exhibiting at the event supported by the MDA’s Make it Minnesota Program, bringing a taste of Minnesota to Nevada and the rest of the world.

The MDA supports Minnesota food and beverage companies who are expanding their market reach by offering discounted booth space, promotion, and logistical support surrounding the shows. The Make it Minnesota Program aims to encourage food manufacturing in Minnesota, increase the use of local agricultural ingredients, create and protect jobs, and promote economic development in Minnesota’s agriculture and food sectors.

The following brands are participating in the Minnesota Pavilion at the 2025 Winter Fancy Food Show:

Mixly Cocktail Co – All-natural, craft inspired cocktail and mocktail mixers. Booth 1917

Von Hanson’s Snacks – Seven distinct pretzel flavors, seasoned peanuts and snack mix, snack sticks, and trail mix. Booth 1911

Riff’s Smokehouse – Meat snacks and BBQ products. Booth 1919

Maud Borup – Seasonal and everyday sweets, snacks, and food gifts for retail partners and specialty stores nationwide. Booth 1913

Maazah – Three sauces: cilantro chutney, mango chutney, lemon aioli; and four lentil dips coming soon: basil jalapeno, lemon tahini, roasted red pepper, and turmeric ginger. Booth 1921

Peace Coffee – 100% organic & fair-trade coffee from small-scale grower cooperatives that invest in their farmers to combat unstable markets and shifting climates. Booth 1915

For companies who are growing beyond local markets, attending business-to-business (B2B) trade shows like the Winter Fancy Food Show provides new connections and opportunities, potential big wins for the companies and for Minnesota’s economy.

“The Winter Fancy Food Show is a great place to connect with our major retail partners and meet new regional retailers and distributers in the specialty food trade,” says Johnna Rossbach, Founder/President of Mixly Cocktail Co.

The Winter Fancy Food Show, organized by the Specialty Food Association, is “where specialty food makers go to exhibit their newest and best products and where buyers go to find their next bestsellers.” With thousands of specialty food artisans, entrepreneurs, distributors, retailers, purveyors, and importers under one roof, the show offers three days of sampling, networking, and education designed to help grow specialty food businesses.

Visit the Make it Minnesota web page for more details about available business support programs as well as future Pavilion opportunities.

###

Media Contact

Brittany Raveill, MDA Communications

651-201-6131

Brittany.Raveill@state.mn.us