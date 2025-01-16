Submit Release
Army Reserve leader honors fallen at Princeton Battlefield

NEWS | Jan. 16, 2025

By Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau PRINCETON, N.J.

99th Readiness Division  –  

“Our hats are off to all those men who gave their lives in sacrifice to our nation,” said Maj. Gen. Kris A. Belanger, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, during the 248th anniversary reenactment of the Battle of Princeton held Jan. 5 here at Princeton Battlefield State Park.

The reenactment commenced with the sounds of canon fire, accompanied by a narrative spoken in real time by a representative of the Princeton Battlefield Society.

“It’s so cold out here, but I have nothing to complain about,” said Belanger, who serves at Division headquarters on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in central New Jersey. “Think about those who were actually here on that day so many years ago.”

Reenactors committed to their roles with travel modes of feet and horse, uniforms of that era, and life-like weaponry as they stormed the battlefield displaying the engagement of American and British troops, resulting in the victory of Washington and his men in what is known today as the Battle of Princeton.

Following the reenactment was a wreath-laying ceremony to further honor the fallen. Attending the event were representatives from military and government entities such as the U.S. Marine Corps, the Mercer County Military Action Council, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, the Armed Forces Heritage Museum, the National Guard Militia Museum of New Jersey, and the New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Marland National Guard.

“Thank you to everyone who continues to support our military,” Belanger said. “We couldn’t do what we do without your support.”

