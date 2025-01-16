Realistic medical training challenges U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers, Italian Red Cross

VICENZA, Italy –

Wounds from a groaning Italian man leaked on Caserma Ederle’s fitness center floor as Pfc. John Faire worked feverishly to wrap his arm – a gory and bloody stump.

Faire was among fellow 2500 Digital Liaison Detachment Soldiers, who were spread out across the gym binding wounds and offering first aid during a recent daylong medical readiness exercise carried out alongside Italian Military Red Cross personnel.

Tactical combat casualty care – first aid for people in uniform – was the agenda for the Italy-based U.S. Army Reserve detachment. For Faire, it was the first time working alongside foreign troops and the realistic medical training made a strong impression, he said.

“This is light years ahead of what we learned in basic training. We are working with live people, not mannequins, with makeup of traumatic wounds, amputated hands and eyes blown out,” Faire said. “It’s the closest you can get to the real thing, without having to go to war. It gives you experience you won’t get in a classroom.”

Organized by Sgt. Lydia Sanborn, the detachment’s senior medical non-commissioned officer, the Jan. 9 medical training offered a chance for U.S. and Italian personnel to clear airways, control bleeding, patient movement and more, she said. The Italians crafted moulage wounds for simulated casualties at each station, adding realism to what were designed to be combat injuries. Most Italians spoke English, but translators were on hand at each station.

“We get to learn how the Italians work, they get to learn how we work,” Sanborn said. “Most of it is similar. They are at a much higher level than us, as a non-medical unit, so they are giving us a lot of great information.”

Liaising with a foreign military is exactly what the 2500th DLD is designed to do. Part of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 7th Mission Support Command, the detachment’s mission is to provide liaison capability between the U.S. Army and joint or coalition partners.

Medical Soldiers from the 173rd Airborne Infantry Brigade also took part. Pvt. Iker Rubio, a medical from Company C, 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, was interested in the ways Italians move casualties, he said.

“I was able to learn some of the carries that the Italians were teaching,” Rubio said. “This event helped you learn the differences between our two militaries.”

It was more than a training opportunity, said Italian Lt. Alexandre Ushko, a logistics offer who took part.

“It’s an exchange between our two countries.” Usko said. “At the end of this day I hope that (Americans) will say, ‘well, actually the Italian military Red Cross are prepared on what they are teaching.’”

The 7th MSC is the U.S. Army Reserve presence in Europe. Comprised of 26 units across Germany and Italy, the 7th MSC provides logistical and sustainment resources in support of U.S. Army Europe-Africa missions across the theater.