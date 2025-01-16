Job Announcement - Case Aide - Juvenile Court

General Summary or Purpose



If you are looking for a 10-20 hour per week position with flexible evening and weekend hours or looking to build your resume and would find it rewarding interacting with juveniles in the Juvenile Drug Court Program administering drug testing and surveillance, this opportunity may be right for you.



The Ideal Candidate:

Keeps information confidential.

Follows and requires others to follow set rules.

Easily understands, reads and relays instructions.

Effectively deals with all levels of the public.

Part-Time, Temporary Position with a Wage of $17/Hour

Reimbursed for Mileage

Major Responsibilities & Essential Functions

This position works with youth in the juvenile justice system and the Juvenile Drug Court Program and is responsible for assisting with drug testing, curfew checks, electronic monitoring and may include mentoring participants in the Juvenile Drug Court Program.

Schedules and meets with the Juvenile Drug Court participants, their families and the juvenile court officer for an intake in order to review the rules and the roles.

Conducts and observes alcohol sensor and urinalysis tests on a random basis.

Conducts curfew checks by phone or in person when requested by the juvenile court officer or the drug court coordinator.

Assists with electronic monitoring and all other monitoring devices.

May be required to supervise participants in group outings and special projects.

Completes required paperwork.

Reports any neglect or abuse as a mandated reporter.

Performs other duties of a comparable level or type.

Minimum Qualifications & Certification or Licensing Requirements

Requires a high school diploma and valid driver's license or evidence of equivalent mobility.

Knowledge, Skill, & Physical Requirements

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:

Physical Requirements