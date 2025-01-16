American Marketing Association Announces 2024 Leonard L. Berry Marketing Book Award Winner

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Book—“Sustainable Marketing: The Industry’s Role in a Sustainable Future”—provides thought-provoking narrative, practical guidance, and actionable strategies. The AMA Foundation (AMAF) is thrilled to recognize “Sustainable Marketing: The Industry’s Role in a Sustainable Future” by Paul Randle & Alexis Eyre as the 2024 Leonard L. Berry Marketing Book Award recipient. This award recognizes books published in recent years whose innovative ideas have had significant impact on marketing and related fields.The 2024 Berry Book Selection Committee praised “Sustainable Marketing” for its thought-provoking narrative, practical guidance, and actionable strategies. This book stands out for encouraging readers to ask bigger questions about the industry, their organizations, and their roles within it. “It’s well-thought-out and articulated, well-researched, and has caused me to look at marketing through a new lens. I would recommend this book to other marketers.”“Sustainable Marketing” is a blueprint for embedding sustainability at the heart of marketing. Exposing the disturbing reality of marketing’s current relationship with many of our environmental and societal problems, it challenges the traditional role of marketing, its cultural norms and gross inefficiency. It goes on to present a compelling vision for change and a practical guide for marketing professionals, equipping them with the mindset and tools to transform their daily work and the industry as a whole, into a force for good.It is a guide for marketing and sustainability professionals working through their company’s sustainable transformation whilst trying to avoid the pitfalls of greenwashing and carbon myopia. Written by experts who apply their unique framework to the issue, this book takes what may feel like an insurmountable challenge and breaks it down, giving in-depth advice and providing real-world success stories from companies of all sizes including Tony’s Chocolonely, The Onlii and AkzoNobel.About the Authors: Paul Randle & Alexis EyrePaul Randle and Alexis Eyre, co-authors of Sustainable Marketing, are trailblazers in embedding sustainability into the fabric of marketing. Together, they co-founded the Sustainable Marketing Compass, a strategic framework that equips marketers to integrate sustainability into every aspect of their work—from branding and strategy to tactics and governance.Paul Randle is a seasoned marketing expert with over 30 years of global marketing and digital transformation experience. He is the Head Tutor at the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership and Founder of Pickle Consulting Ltd. Paul has collaborated with leading organizations like Microsoft, Boston Scientific, Philips, AkzoNobel, VISA, Dentsu, and Omnicom to drive sustainable marketing practices.Alexis Eyre brings over 20 years of expertise across media ownership, agency, and client-side roles, working with prominent brands such as Allianz Healthcare, NatWest, Sunsail, News UK, EcoSki, and Hewlett Packard. She is a recognized speaker on sustainable marketing, having presented at conferences including the Leaders of Sport Summit, Business Green NetZero Festival, and InnovateZero.Together, Paul and Alexis combine decades of experience, passion for sustainability, and a shared commitment to transforming the marketing industry. With Paul and Alexis both being recognized in Technology for Marketing 2024 List of Top 100 Marketing Influencers, their work challenges marketers to rethink traditional practices and embrace strategies that prioritize both business growth and environmental stewardship.Finalists for this award include “The Feeling Economy: How Artificial Intelligence Is Creating the Era of Empathy” by Roland T. Rust and Ming-Hui Huang and “Voice Marketing: Harnessing the Power of Conversational AI to Drive Customer Engagement” by Laurence Minsky, Susan Westwater, Scot Westwater, and Colleen Fahey with the foreword by Philip Kotler.This award recognizes books published in recent years whose innovative ideas have had significant impact on marketing and related fields.For more information about this award or to submit a nomination for the 2025 award, visit AMA.org. About the American Marketing Association (AMA)As the leading global professional marketing association, the AMA is the essential community for marketers. From students and practitioners to executives and academics, we aim to elevate the profession, deepen knowledge, and make a lasting impact. The AMA is home to five premier scholarly journals including: Journal of Marketing ( www.ama.org/journal-of-marketing/ ), Journal of Marketing Research ( www.ama.org/journal-of-marketing-research ), Journal of Public Policy and Marketing ( www.ama.org/journal-of-public-policy-marketing ), Journal of International Marketing ( www.ama.org/journal-of-international-marketing ), and Journal of Interactive Marketing ( www.ama.org/journal-of-interactive-marketing ). Our industry-leading training events and conferences define future forward practices, while our professional development and PCMprofessional certification ( www.ama.org/certifications ) advance knowledge. With almost 70 chapters and a presence on 350 college campuses across North America, the AMA fosters a vibrant community of marketers. The association's philanthropic arm, the AMA’s Foundation, is inspiring a more diverse industry and ensuring marketing research impacts public good.AMA views marketing as the activity, set of institutions, and processes for creating, communicating, delivering, and exchanging offerings that have value for customers, clients, partners, and society at large. You can learn more about AMA’s learning programs and certifications, conferences and events, and scholarly journals at AMA.org.

