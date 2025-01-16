FedEx Boosts Cross-Border E-Commerce Growth in South Africa

FedEx Image

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), the world's largest express transportation company, has launched FedExInternational Connect Plus (FICP) in South Africa, a shipping solution ideal for e-commerce packages weighing up to 20kg. This new international, day-definite, service combines speed with competitive rates, connecting e-tailers in just 3-4 business days*.The launch of FICP further enhances FedEx e-commerce capabilities, as e-tailers are increasingly seeking more diversified, cost-effective solutions to meet their customers’ evolving needs. The rapid growth of e-commerce is driven by a tech-savvy youth, supportive regulations, and strong investments in digital infrastructure.“Providing businesses with a broader portfolio of shipping solutions, that match their specific needs is a top priority for us at FedEx. Our FICP solution offers speedy delivery at reasonable costs, that is efficient for South African e-tailers,” said Nitin Navneet Tatiwala, vice president of Marketing and Air Network for FedEx Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa. “Together with our other digital solutions, FICP allows us to better support our customers and accelerate the future growth of cross-border e-commerce across South Africa”.FICP is further enhanced by digital capabilities, offering full tracking visibility for both e-tailers and their customers throughout the shipping journey. The service also includes notifications to package recipients and the flexibility to choose delivery location, date, and time, including weekend and evening deliveries*, via FedExDelivery Manager. This gives online shoppers greater visibility, control, and convenience over their e-commerce orders.To learn more about FedExInternational Connect Plus, please visit our website Availability of the service and transit time may vary depending on origin and destination post code. Choosing multiple-piece shipments could potentially lead to an increase in transit time.About Federal Express CorporationFederal Express Corporation is the world’s largest express transportation company, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. Federal Express Corporation uses a global air-and-ground network to speed delivery of time-sensitive shipments by a definite time and date.FedEx press releases are available here.

