Arcus Partners™ Launches New Marketing Managed Service, 'Creative Edge™,' in Strategic Partnership with Chameleoon Media

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arcus Partners™, a leading WealthTech and Managed Services provider for SME Wealth Management, RIA, and Broker-Dealer firms, is proud to announce the launch of its new marketing and media group, Creative Edge™, as part of a strategic partnership with Chameleoon Media. This new venture is designed to empower SME firms in the Wealth Management, RIA, and BD space with on-demand resources, innovative marketing solutions, SEO, branding, and strategic support tailored to their unique needs, including expertise in Salesforce Marketing Cloud technology.

The new Creative Edge™ group will provide essential marketing support for Wealth Management, RIA, and Broker-Dealer firms that may lack dedicated marketing resources or require additional expertise to create compelling content, social media posts, videos, and more. Additionally, Creative Edge™ will deliver specialized services to help firms maximize their marketing dollars and investment in Salesforce Marketing Cloud, ensuring seamless integration and execution of their digital marketing campaigns.

“The launch of Creative Edge™ marks an exciting expansion of our capabilities,” said Gerry Murphy, CEO of Arcus Partners. “We understand that SME Wealth Management, RIA, and BD firms need innovative marketing strategies and marketing resources to stand out in today’s competitive environment. By combining our expertise in Salesforce Marketing Cloud and industry-focused marketing with Chameleoon Media’s creative acumen and dynamic resource capabilities, Creative Edge delivers a comprehensive managed service that drives high-quality and cost-effective results.”

Chameleoon Media, formerly known as My Social Media Marketing, is an agency renowned for its adaptability and creativity in the ever-evolving digital landscape. Together, Creative Edge™ and Chameleoon Media will deliver innovative marketing strategies, allowing firms to focus on their core financial services while elevating their brand visibility and client engagement. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Arcus Partners on this initiative,” said Mayuresh Shivade, Founder and CEO of Chameleoon Media. “Creative Edge™ represents a perfect synergy of industry expertise and creative strategy. With the added capability to support Salesforce Marketing Cloud, we’re poised to deliver even greater value to Wealth Management, RIA, and BD firms.”

Creative Edge™ offers a suite of services, including:
• Dynamic Resource Capabilities to add that “extra set of hands” to your marketing team
• Custom content creation for logos, websites, social media, and email campaigns.
• Video production tailored to simplify complex financial concepts.
• Social media management and SEO to drive meaningful audience engagement.
• Graphic design and branding to refine and elevate visual identity.
• Salesforce Marketing Cloud support to enhance campaign effectiveness, optimize platform utilization, and deliver personalized client experiences.

By launching Creative Edge™, Arcus Partners™ continues to expand its value proposition beyond technology and operational services, addressing the critical marketing needs of Wealth Management, RIA, and BD firms in today’s competitive environment while leveraging its Salesforce expertise.

For more information about Creative Edge™ or to inquire about services, please contact: www.info@arcuspartners.com

About Chameleoon Media:
Chameleoon Media is a creative agency dedicated to helping brands adapt, blend, and captivate in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. Formerly known as My Social Media Marketing, the agency offers a range of services, including content creation, graphic design, social media management, and video production, designed to make brands shine.

About Arcus Partners™
Arcus Partners™, a leading WealthTech and Managed Services provider, delivers cutting-edge technology solutions to the Wealth Management, RIA, and Broker-Dealer industries. With a focus on empowering firms through advanced platforms, data management, and analytics, Arcus Partners is dedicated to helping clients achieve their strategic goals and drive business success.

For more information about Arcus Partners please visit: www.arcuspartners.com.

Media Contact:
Gerry Murphy | CEO | Arcus Partners® | gerry.murphy@arcuspartners.com

Trademark information: Arcus Partners™ and Creative Edge™ are trademarks of Arcus, Inc. All other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

Gerry Murphy
Arcus Partners
+1 978-884-0247
gerry.murphy@arcuspartners.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Arcus Partners™ Launches New Marketing Managed Service, 'Creative Edge™,' in Strategic Partnership with Chameleoon Media

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Gerry Murphy
Arcus Partners
+1 978-884-0247 gerry.murphy@arcuspartners.com
Company/Organization
Arcus Partners
1500 Chestnut Street, #1009
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 19102
United States
+1 978-884-0247
Visit Newsroom
About

Arcus Partners is a FinTech innovator and strategic solutions provider dedicated to empowering Wealth Management, Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), and Broker-Dealer (BD) firms. We specialize in leveraging Salesforce technology and data-driven insights to drive operational efficiency, enhance client engagement, and support regulatory compliance across the financial services industry. Our suite of solutions and services transforms business workflows and enables firms to meet the challenges of an evolving financial landscape. Our Solutions Finity360 Finity360 is a powerful document management and automation solution that seamlessly integrates with Salesforce Financial Services Cloud. Designed to address the unique requirements of wealth management firms, Finity360 streamlines client onboarding, document storage, and data processing while enhancing security and compliance. With robust features like automated forms, e-signature integration, and data recovery, Finity360 boosts productivity and provides a better client experience, ensuring that RIAs, broker-dealers, and wealth managers can focus on building and sustaining client relationships. Arcus360 Arcus360 is a comprehensive suite of middle-office applications designed to optimize back-office operations and improve front-end engagement for wealth management firms. By integrating directly with Salesforce and other essential portfolio management and custodian platforms, Arcus360 enhances the management of securities transactions, reporting, and compliance processes. Arcus360 delivers a unified platform experience, enabling RIAs and broker-dealers to streamline operations, increase transparency, and scale efficiently within a single, cohesive ecosystem. SYNTHIFY SYNTHIFY brings next-generation data intelligence and analytics to wealth management. By harnessing advanced data aggregation, predictive analytics, and visualization tools, SYNTHIFY enables wealth managers, RIAs, and BDs to derive actionable insights from vast amounts of client and market data. This intelligence platform drives informed decision-making, uncovers growth opportunities, and enhances the ability to anticipate client needs, helping firms stay ahead of market trends and maintain a competitive edge in a data-driven industry.

https://www.arcuspartners.com/

More From This Author
Arcus Partners™ Launches New Marketing Managed Service, 'Creative Edge™,' in Strategic Partnership with Chameleoon Media
Arcus Partners Announces Integration and Reseller agreement with Quik! Forms for Wealth Management, RIA, and BD Firms
Arcus Partners® Unveils SYNTHIFY™: A Next-Generation AI-Powered Data Lake for SME Wealth Management, RIA, and BD Firms
View All Stories From This Author