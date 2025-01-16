Arcus Partners™ Launches New Marketing Managed Service, 'Creative Edge™,' in Strategic Partnership with Chameleoon Media

About

Arcus Partners is a FinTech innovator and strategic solutions provider dedicated to empowering Wealth Management, Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), and Broker-Dealer (BD) firms. We specialize in leveraging Salesforce technology and data-driven insights to drive operational efficiency, enhance client engagement, and support regulatory compliance across the financial services industry. Our suite of solutions and services transforms business workflows and enables firms to meet the challenges of an evolving financial landscape. Our Solutions Finity360 Finity360 is a powerful document management and automation solution that seamlessly integrates with Salesforce Financial Services Cloud. Designed to address the unique requirements of wealth management firms, Finity360 streamlines client onboarding, document storage, and data processing while enhancing security and compliance. With robust features like automated forms, e-signature integration, and data recovery, Finity360 boosts productivity and provides a better client experience, ensuring that RIAs, broker-dealers, and wealth managers can focus on building and sustaining client relationships. Arcus360 Arcus360 is a comprehensive suite of middle-office applications designed to optimize back-office operations and improve front-end engagement for wealth management firms. By integrating directly with Salesforce and other essential portfolio management and custodian platforms, Arcus360 enhances the management of securities transactions, reporting, and compliance processes. Arcus360 delivers a unified platform experience, enabling RIAs and broker-dealers to streamline operations, increase transparency, and scale efficiently within a single, cohesive ecosystem. SYNTHIFY SYNTHIFY brings next-generation data intelligence and analytics to wealth management. By harnessing advanced data aggregation, predictive analytics, and visualization tools, SYNTHIFY enables wealth managers, RIAs, and BDs to derive actionable insights from vast amounts of client and market data. This intelligence platform drives informed decision-making, uncovers growth opportunities, and enhances the ability to anticipate client needs, helping firms stay ahead of market trends and maintain a competitive edge in a data-driven industry.

