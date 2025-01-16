DP World Announced as Official Logistics Partner of Canucks Sports & Entertainment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canucks Sports & Entertainment (CSE) announced today a new multi-year partnership with DP World, a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions. This collaboration establishes DP World as the official logistics partner of the Vancouver Canucks, Abbotsford Canucks, and Vancouver Warriors, its first with an NHL organization.

“We are excited to announce this new partnership between CSE and DP World, a leader in innovation and global supply chains,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “This collaboration brings together CSE’s iconic brands and one of Canada’s most vital supply chain organizations. Both CSE and DP World share a strong commitment to supporting local communities, and we look forward to working together to create lasting positive impacts across the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and British Columbia.”

“At DP World, innovation in global supply chains is at the heart of what we do,” said Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada. “This partnership with Canucks Sports & Entertainment reflects our strategic focus on the Canadian market and our shared values of teamwork, excellence, and community support. We are excited to work alongside CSE, a premier sports organization, to drive meaningful engagement with fans and communities and create lasting impact.”

As Canada’s largest container terminal operator, DP World plays a critical role in enabling trade across the country with key operations in British Columbia—including Fraser Surrey, Nanaimo, Prince Rupert, and Vancouver—as well as on the Atlantic Coast in Saint John, New Brunswick. This robust network supports efficient and sustainable supply chains across North America, employing a significant workforce in the Vancouver metro area.

The partnership emphasizes the importance of logistics, a critical element for professional sports organizations like the Vancouver Canucks, who travel over 33,000 kilometers annually, ranking second for the most distance traveled in the NHL. Efficient logistics ensure that players, staff, and equipment arrive safely and on time, supporting optimal team performance.

As part of the partnership, DP World’s logo will feature prominently on the Vancouver Canucks’ ice surface, digital advertising, and rink boards. DP World will also receive a Game Night sponsorship at a Canucks game on January 16, 2025, highlighted by an on on-ice, logistics-themed fan activation during one of the intermissions for the chance to win a variety of prizes.

Additionally, DP World will support an unforgettable experience for a youth hockey team from Prince Rupert, providing them with the opportunity to travel to Rogers Arena to attend a Vancouver Canucks game—a once-in-a-lifetime event aimed at inspiring the next generation of hockey players.

This partnership underscores DP World’s commitment to supporting vibrant communities and fostering connections that go beyond logistics. Together, CSE and DP World look forward to a successful collaboration that champions innovation, community impact, and the love of the game.

A video on the partnership can be viewed here.





About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 100,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW

About CSE

Canucks Sports & Entertainment is Western Canada’s sports & entertainment leader providing world class entertainment in multiple venues in British Columbia. From watching one’s first NHL game to singing along with a favourite artist, Canucks Sports & Entertainment strives to create unforgettable moments that inspire, excite and unite us all. Regardless of the score, the event or the night, our goal is to provide a world class experience for you and your guests from the moment you arrive, to the end of the event.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0470677e-47f9-486b-aac8-b2a886d5fa38

