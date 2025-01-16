Governor Newsom issues executive order to fast-track temporary housing for Los Angeles firestorm area

For people displaced by the wildfires in Los Angeles County, today’s executive order will:

Direct state departments to support local governments as they develop temporary housing plans to help provide necessary shelter for those immediately impacted by the firestorms.

Streamline construction and occupancy of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) on properties destroyed by the fires, including extending CEQA and Coastal Act exemptions from the Governor’s executive order to accelerate rebuilding efforts to ADUs.

to accelerate rebuilding efforts to ADUs. Make it easier to place temporary trailers and other housing on property while destroyed or damaged resident is rebuilt.

Suspend fees for mobilehome parks under the Mobilehome Park Act, Special Occupancy Parks Act, and Manufactured Housing Act for the next three years.

Direct the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services to make suitable fairgrounds available to assist individuals impacted by the emergency.

Extend price gouging prohibitions on hotel, motel, and rental housing in Los Angeles County to March 8, 2025.

A copy of the executive order can be found here.

“Folks across the region are being preyed upon by greedy businesses and landlords, scam artists, and predatory buyers looking to make a quick buck off their pain,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “My office is here to say this is not only wrong, it is illegal. We are thankful for the support of the Governor’s Office in providing these stronger tools to make sure Californians have the housing they need. Let there be no doubt that short-term rentals are a crucial housing resource, not a get rich quick scheme. We are always here to make sure our neighbors have a roof over their heads.”

Today’s executive order, along with the Governor’s executive order on rebuilding, helps meet the temporary and long-term housing needs of those who have been affected by the firestorms in Los Angeles County.

Last week, Governor Newsom secured a Major Disaster Declaration (MDD) from the Biden-Harris administration. Among other assistance, this MDD provides eligible individuals with funds to help with temporary housing needs.



State’s all-in response

California has mobilized more than 16,000+ personnel including firefighters, guard servicemembers, highway patrol officers and transportation teams to support the ongoing firefight.

In addition, these response efforts include more than 2,000 pieces of firefighting equipment, including 1,480+ engines, 80+ aircraft, 210+ dozers and 220+ water tenders to aid in putting out the fires.

Last week, Governor Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency and he subsequently issued multiple executive orders to support communities affected by the ongoing fires. On Wednesday, President Biden quickly approved Governor Newsom’s request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support ongoing response efforts. The state also received continued federal assistance to combat the Hurst, Eaton, and Palisades Fires.



Get help today

Californians can go to CA.gov/LAfires – a hub for information and resources from state, local and federal government.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses from wildfires in Los Angeles County can apply for disaster assistance:

If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.