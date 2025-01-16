Food Lion Named a Top Employer in the United States

Omnichannel grocery retailer recognized by global organization as a top employer in Human Resources strategies

SALISBURY, N.C., Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion has been named a Top Employer in the United States by the Top Employers Institute. The omnichannel grocery retailer was honored with the Top Employer Index Certification, recognizing organizations that are committed to being great places to work through excellent human resources policies and practices.

Food Lion has more than 1,100 stores across 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, the company fosters a sense of belonging for 82,000 associates, promoting a supportive and inclusive environment for all.

“Food Lion is committed to being a best-in-class workplace,” said Linda Johnson, Chief Human Resources & Communications Officer, Food Lion. “Deliberate and relevant human resources practices lay the foundation for a strong company culture. Putting these policies into practice reaffirms the importance of caring for associates and setting them up for success. We are honored to be recognized as a leader for our human resources strategies. Our associates make Food Lion a great place to work and shop, and it is because of them that we are acknowledged for ongoing success.”

The Top Employers Institute program certifies organizations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six topics of human resources: People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Inclusion and Well-being.

Food Lion’s ongoing commitment in all six areas earned the company a Top Employer designation.

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink said, “Amidst constant change—through technological advances, economic shifts, and evolving social landscapes—it is inspiring to see people and organizations rise to the challenge. This year, the Top Employers Certification Program highlights the dedication of our Top Employers as they continue to set the standard, consistently delivering world-class HR strategies and practices. These Top Employers strive to foster growth and well-being, all while enriching the world of work. We are proud to celebrate these people-first leaders and teams as the Top Employers for 2025!”

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. In 2014, Food Lion Feeds was created and has since donated more than 1.2 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com .

About Top Employers Institute

Top Employers Institute is the #1 global authority on HR strategies. With our world-leading Certification and data-led insights, we guide and empower organizations in delivering transformational people practices, driving business outcomes and helping them attract, engage and retain top talent.

In 2025, Top Employers Institute has certified more than 2,400 organizations in 125 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 13 million employees globally.

Top Employers Institute. For a better world of work.

