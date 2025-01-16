Minister Angie Motshekga on strategic meetings and key initiatives

The Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans led by the Honourable Minister, Angie Motshekga, together with her Deputy Ministers, Maj. Gen. (Ret) Bantu Holomisa and Mr. Richard Mkhungo, convened a series of meetings on 15 January 2025, aimed at aligning the Department of Defence and Military Veterans with the national agenda for progress and development.

The day commenced with a comprehensive briefing on all ongoing peacekeeping missions and the overall health and well-being of South African troops actively serving in these critical operations. The leadership reaffirmed their commitment to supporting and safeguarding the welfare of all deployed personnel, emphasizing the importance of maintaining operational excellence and care for those who serve the nation.

A significant engagement followed with the newly appointed ARMSCOR Board Members, who have been entrusted with the critical task of steering the entity towards achieving the "Journey to Greatness," a strategic vision inspired by the President's directive to increase funding for the Department of Defence. The Minister expressed confidence in the new board’s ability to drive innovation, efficiency, and enhanced defence capabilities while ensuring prudent financial management.

An even more inspiring meeting was held to discuss the South African National Service Institute program, an initiative designed to equip young South Africans with vital skills and career opportunities. The Ministry emphasized the importance of this program in addressing the country’s youth unemployment crisis by offering diverse skills development platforms aimed at empowering the next generation of leaders.

The day wrapped up with a productive meeting with the Defence Sector Charter Council. This meeting was a great opportunity for the Minister to connect with the Council, whose crucial role is to oversee the implementation of Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) in the South African Defence Industry.

The department remains steadfast in its commitment to national security, operational readines and socio-economic development through initiatives that create sustainable s, impact. With these strategic engagements setting the pace, the "Journey to Greatness" has officially begun, signifying a renewed focus on excellence, empowerment, and national service.

