MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya on re-opening of schools in Vhembe West Education District

Limpopo MEC for Education, Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya, conducted a monitoring visit to Ravhuhali Secondary and Matshavhawe Primary Schools in the Vhembe West Education District in Matshavhawe village. She was joined by the by the acting DGG for Curriculum, Dr. Moses Simelane, and the Circuit Manager Mr Falaza Baloyi.

The visit aimed to celebrate the exceptional achievement of the Class of 2024 at Ravhuhali Secondary School, which achieved a 100% pass rate. As part of the Back-to-School Campaign, the MEC delivered motivational remarks, encouraging both educators and learners to build on this success.

During the engagement, MEC Lerule-Ramakhanya handed out laptops to the principals of both schools to enhance administrative and teaching resources. Additionally, a top Grade 11 learner was awarded a cellphone in recognition of their academic excellence. Learners also received sanitary towels, backpacks, and school shoes to support their educational journey.

Addressing the learners, MEC Lerule-Ramakhanya urged them to take their studies seriously from the start of the academic year. "The year 2025 has begun, and all grades must focus on their studies. I encourage you to seek support from your parents, pastors, and community stakeholders. Preparation starts now; don't wait for the final examinations," she said.

Speaking directly to the Class of 2025, the MEC added: "Study hard and remain focused. In 2026, we want to celebrate another 100% pass rate with 32 Bachelor passes. Work diligently to achieve the best results."

This visit underscores the department's commitment to fostering a supportive learning environment for learners and educators. It also highlights the department's efforts to ensure learners are equipped with essential tools for success, both academically and personally.

The Limpopo Department of Education remains dedicated to improving education outcomes and empowering learners to achieve their full potential. Together, we can create a brighter future for all our children.

