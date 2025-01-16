Treasury on meetings and media interviews during close-out period

The National Treasury hereby announces that no investor meetings and/or media interviews will be conducted during the close-out period, in line with the National Treasury’s investor engagement strategy.

The close-out period will commence on Monday, 20 January 2025 until Tuesday, 18 February 2025. During this period, senior officials will be unavailable as preparations for the Budget and post Budget engagements will be underway.

Mr Terry Bomela-Msomi

Director: Debt Issuance & Management

012 315 5753 / +27 66 289 2492

For enquiries:

E-mail: media@treasury.gov.za

